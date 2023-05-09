Steve Jobs signature sells for $30,000

Steve Jobs was reluctant to give autographs. The check with its original signature is all the more valuable. David Paul Morris/Getty Images

A check signed by Steve Jobs in 1976 for US$175 will be auctioned. Experts had previously estimated it would sell for $25,000. But the highest current bid is already almost $30,000. Such pieces have sold well at recent auctions. In February, a first-generation iPhone sold for more than $63,000.

A rare memento from Apple’s early days is now up for auction. Experts estimate that it will sell for tens of thousands of dollars. The artifact is a check dated 1976, the year the company was founded.

It bears the original signature of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. The check is for $175 and was mailed to Crampton, Remke and Miller. This is a now defunct Palo Alto-based management consulting firm.

Their customers included Atari, Xerox and other technology companies, according to the auction offer. The check is therefore still in “perfect condition”.

The Apple co-founder famously admitted reluctant to sign autographs. Therefore, items signed by him are very rare. Auction house RR Auction estimated the check would fetch $25,000. That’s more than 142 times its original value. But that estimate has already been surpassed.

Since the item was put up for auction with Steve Jobs’ original signature, the check has received 16 bids. The top bid is currently $29,995, which is more than 171 times the original value. The auction ends on Wednesday.

The check shows Apple’s first official address. It was an answering machine and mail delivery service that the founders used when they started the business out of the Jobs family garage, the ad says.

Early Apple relics have done well at recent auctions. In October, an unopened first-generation iPhone, still in its original packaging, fetched a price at auction of over $39,000 (about 35,500 euros). That’s more than 65 times the original price of $599 when the phone was launched in 2007.

In February it was another original, factory-sealed iPhone auctioned for over $63,000 (about 57,300 euros) – well, more than that 100 times the original price.

