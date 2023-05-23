Stewardess arrested in Saudi Arabia for having a joint hidden in her bra

Saudi Arabia, the two conflicting versions: the Ilaria De Rosa case

The case of Ilaria DeRosa, the stewardess arrested in Saudi Arabia and of which news has been lost. Tick ​​the Arab Police version who – reports Corriere della Sera – accuses the girl: “We found them a joint hidden in the bra“. The girl was allegedly searched inside a car after a beach party with some Tunisian citizens. The Treviso woman was arrested on charges of drug trafficking. And according to other versions to have the “reed” it would have been instead a friend who was in the car with her. The stewardess of the Avon Express company officially turns out “disappeared” since May 4th. Yesterday he met the Italian consul in the country Leonardo Maria Costa. And he denied all wrongdoing. However, revealing that he has signed a document in Arabic but ignores the content.

Ilaria De Rosa – continues the Corriere – he said that while he was with other people at dinner at a friend’s house in the garden of a villa the guests were surrounded by a dozen policemen in civilian clothes. They were armed and have them searched. She was the only woman searched. Only once she arrived at the police station would the stewardess realize she had been arrested. The first interrogation in English it would have happened five days after the blitz. And on that occasion she would denied decisively each type of charge about the consumption o to drug possession and the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

