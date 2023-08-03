Stiftung Warentest: Which program cleans dishes best?

Consumer Foundation Warentest

Which program cleans dishes best

Status: 02.08.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

Quelle: Getty Images/Kseniya Ovchinnikova

Dishwashers only need one program, says Stiftung Warentest. This is shown by a new test with 16 different dishwashers. The automatic and short programs perform worse.

Modern dishwashers have a number of programs, but you really only need the Eco program. That’s what Stiftung Warentest says after testing 16 devices. The economy setting reduces water consumption, uses the least electricity and, with many dishwashers, it also cleans the dishes best. The test details:

Eco cleans better

In 12 of the 16 machines tested, the economy program achieved a better test score than the automatic and short programs. However, there are exceptions: the automatic programs on the four other devices achieved “satisfactory” results, and both eco and short programs were rated “inadequate”.

Eco saves electricity

Dishwashers use a lot of energy to heat up the water. Therefore, those who can clean cooler work more efficiently. The washing temperature of the Eco programs is usually 50 degrees, that of the short programs 60 to 65 degrees, writes the magazine “test” (edition 8/23).

The Eco programs make up for their lower working temperatures with the exposure time: the machines in the test therefore ran for three and a half to almost five hours in these settings.

Eco reduces water consumption

Many devices use water twice. The clean water from the final rinse is stored in tanks for the next rinse cycle. According to Stiftung Warentest, together with the power-saving effect, operating costs can be reduced by up to 335 euros in ten years.

By the way: With modern machines, the Eco program must be saved as standard. Basically, you don’t even have to think about the program selection anymore.

The test results

A total of 6 of the 16 devices achieved the overall grade “good”. “Satisfactory” was awarded five times and “sufficient” five times. Test winners are:

Built-in appliances (60 cm) with hidden control panel:

G 7250 SCVi from Miele (grade 2.3)

Bosch SMD6TCX00E (2.4)

SN87YX03CE from Siemens (2.5)

Built-in devices (60 cm) with visible control panel:

Miele G7200 SCi (2.3)

Bosch SMI6TCS00E (2.4)

SN57YS03CE from Siemens (2.5)

Built-in appliances (45 cm) with hidden control panel:

SPV6YMX11E from Bosch (2.8)

S857ZMX09E by Neff (2.9)

