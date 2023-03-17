Stiglitz Slams Central Banks: ‘Wrong Way Against Inflation’

The crash of Silicon Valley Bank and the crisis of Swiss creditfor the moment they seem not to have created the ripple effect that they do he feared. But one of the leading experts intervenes on the banking crises, the Nobel prize for the economy Joseph Stiglitz and his is a direct attack on central banks. “It doesn’t surprise me at all – Stiglitz tells Repubblica – that the Bce respected the plans raising rates by half a point, regardless of the financial storm for which the sharp rise in interest has a responsibility non secondary“. Joseph Stiglitz, the Columbia University guru famous for always looking for the ethical aspect of economics, was not tender towards the Western mainstream even when he chief economist of the World Bank or the chairman of the economic advisors of Clinton.

This time it is more convinced than ever: “I will not tire of repeating it: i rate hikes – continues Stiglitz to Repubblica – I am there wrong way to fight inflation. I’m just there street more direct and safe for recession. All this money should not have never put into circulation. A decade of tassi a zero and accommodative monetary policy on both sides of the ocean, have given the green light to more financial adventures daring e risky. Ma inflation, now that it has inevitably arrived, we fight with completely different methods. The slowdown of activity due to the end of the great euphoria post-pandemic and to the wretch war in Ukraineis by itself a anti-inflation factor. And then they go encourage yourself The investments more rational and sensible producers, capable of spreading even a certain degree of optimism like them environmental“.

