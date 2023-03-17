“I won’t tire of repeating it: rate hikes are the wrongest way to fight inflation. They are just the most direct and safest route to recession.” Thus the Nobel Prize in Economics Joseph Stiglitz, former adviser to US President Bill Clinton.

“In a certain sense, the ECB was obliged to raise rates to reduce the gap with America and therefore contain the increases in the dollar, which have been far too many. As for the Fed, perhaps we can credit them with a little respite as it looks like they will hike rates by 0.25%, half as much as expected. It’s already something. What the Fed cannot forgive are the flaws in the regulatory and supervisory system… those that have not imposed effective and stringent stress tests on medium-small banks”.

In his interview with the newspaper La Repubblica, Stiglitz warned central banks for the massive wave of liquidity they poured onto the financial markets with the extraordinarily accommodative monetary policies launched in recent years, before the leap in inflation growth forced them to make a sudden about-face, ushering in the season of rate hikes.

“In the meantime, all this money must have never been put into circulation – the Nobel Prize pointed out – A decade of zero interest rates and accommodating monetary policy on both sides of the ocean, have given the green light to the most unscrupulous financial adventures and risky.

We have some glaring examples of this in these days”.

Having said this, warned Stiglitz, now a professor at Columbia University, “inflation, now that it has inevitably arrived, is fought with completely different methods. The slowdown in activity due to the end of the great post-pandemic euphoria and the unfortunate war in Ukraine is an anti-inflation factor by itself. And then the more rational and sensible productive investments, capable of spreading even a certain degree of optimism such as environmental ones, must be encouraged”.