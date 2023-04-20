“Still awake?” contains so much explosive about Axel Springer

It is not difficult to read into the characters of the novel people who are or were active at Axel Springer. In the narcissistic, manipulative editor-in-chief of a fictitious television station, for example, who approaches a young trainee and compliments her, about whom the rest of the station says “how dangerous he is and that you should be careful”. Or in the breaking male friendship between the narrator and a corporate boss. When reading this novel, one can hardly avoid trying all this “romantic clef nonsense”, as Stuckrad-Barre himself calls it.