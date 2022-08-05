Original title: Need to polish iPadOS 16 may be delayed until October update

2022-08-05 05:55:55 Author: Lao Wang

Apple tends to roll out its major software releases on a regular basis, with updates to the iPhone and iPad usually coming shortly after its annual hardware event in September. This year, however, may be different. Bloomberg reports that Apple may delay iPadOS 16 by about a month.

The main issue is said to be the stage management multitasking tool, which is only available on iPads with the M1.it

Allows the user to resize the windows and have them overlap each other. However, those who have tried the beta have largely found the feature to be flawed.

“In its unfinished form, the Stage Manager is a bit rough around the edges,” Engadget’s Nathan Ingraham wrote in his iPadOS 16 preview. “When I use an iPad with an external display, the system crashes and often throws me back to the home screen, which obviously kills productivity gains. There are also quirks where apps behave unpredictably when resizing windows. “

Previous reports have suggested that Apple has new iPads in the pipeline for later this year, including a base model with a USB-C port and an M2-powered iPad Pro. Delaying iPadOS 16 could mean it’s also closer to the arrival of the new tablet. Bloomberg notes that delaying the release of iPadOS 16 will also allow Apple to prioritize and refine iOS 16.

It’s worth mentioning that macOS Ventura also includes Stage Manager. Devindra Hardawar found this feature to be the most prominent addition while previewing the operating system.

Apple is expected to release macOS Ventura in October. The simultaneous launch of iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura could send another subtle message about how the company is positioning its tablets, given that Apple has long tried to shed the image of the iPad as a big iPhone and make it a more versatile productivity device.

