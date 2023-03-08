Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The first part of the session marked by uncertainty for the European Stock Exchanges, which are still suffering from the “Powell effect” in the aftermath of the sharp slowdown recorded by Wall Street. The chairman of the Federal Reserve, before the Senate Banking Committee, anticipated a potentially more aggressive monetary policy than expected, saying that “the peak in interest rates will probably be higher than previously expected” and that the Fed “is ready to accelerate the rise in interest rates, if justified by the data”. Result: the market is now expecting a 50 basis point increase in the cost of borrowing, not 25, during the March 21-22 meeting, which continues to hold back the continental indices. So the FTSE MIB of Milan, the CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt, the IBEX 35 of Madrid, the AEX of Amsterdam and the FT-SE 100 of London proceed without being able to make a precise decision. Incidentally, the European Central Bank will also decide on monetary policy next week.

Meanwhile, on the macro front, it emerged that in Germany retail sales in January recorded a decline of 0.3% quarter-on-quarter and 6.9% year-on-year. Industrial production also rose 3.5% month-on-month but decreased 1.6% year-on-year. In mid-morning, the fourth quarter European GDP will be announced, last reading. In the United States, the ADP report on the private sector labor market will be announced in February, as it heralds the official statistics to be released on Friday. In fact, the resilience of the labor market is one of the criteria observed by the US central bank in deciding the rate of the increase in the cost of money. In the evening, the Beige Book, i.e. the report on the economy drawn up by the ECB, will be published. In addition, Powell will speak again before the House Finance Committee.

Tim on the Ftse Mib, good banks and Iveco

In Milan, after an uncertain start, Telecom Italia took the road to the upside, waiting for news on the two offers for Netco. After a weak start, the banks are trying to rise, with Unicredit and Banco Bpm among the best. At the top of the main list is Iveco Group, as well as Stmicroelectronics, after Moody’s raised the outlook to positive and confirmed the “Baa2” rating, while oil shares lost share with Tenaris in line. Outside the Ftse Mib, Banca Mps is up well on the day of accounts 2022.

Spread stopped at 184 points, yield at 4.54%

Stable trend for the spread between ten-year BTPs and Bunds, after the intervention of Fed chairman Jerome Powell, which cooled the expectations of those who bet on an imminent slowdown in monetary tightening. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128), traded on the Mts electronic secondary market, and the German equivalent maturity is stationary at 184 basis points. The yield on the Italian 10-year bond is at 4.54% compared to 4.53% on the previous day.

Euro remains below 1.06 dollars, weak oil and gas on the rise

In terms of exchange rates, the euro is worth 1.0539 dollars (1.057 dollars at yesterday’s close). It also changes hands at 145 yen, while the dollar-yen is equal to 137.58. After the drop on the eve of the day, oil is still weak: the wti falls by 0.43% to 77.25 dollars a barrel. Finally, the value of gas rose, the future for April stood at 44.2 euros, up 2.1%.