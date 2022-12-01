Home Business Stimulated by the surge in U.S. stocks, Hong Kong shares of Xpeng Motors soared 25%
Stimulated by the surge in U.S. stocks, Hong Kong shares of Xpeng Motors soared 25%

Source: Caijing.comAuthor: Yan Qi2022-12-01 10:07

On December 1, according to the Financial Associated Press, Xiaopeng Motors disclosed its Q3 performance on Wednesday night. The company said it would reorganize its organizational structure and promise consumers a limited-time price guarantee policy. The company’s US stock price has been rising all the way. , to close up 47.28%.

Driven by the surge in U.S. stocks, the Hong Kong stock price of Xiaopeng Motors rose 14.86% to 38.65 Hong Kong dollars on Thursday (opening; the current price was 42.15 Hong Kong dollars, up 25.26%, and the intraday high was 44.95 Hong Kong dollars, up 27%

The quarterly report shows that in the third quarter, the company achieved a total revenue of 6.82 billion yuan, an increase of 19.3% year-on-year and a decrease of 8.2% quarter-on-quarter; a net loss of 2.38 billion yuan, a decrease of 12% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 49.7% year-on-year.

In the third quarter, Xiaopeng delivered 29,600 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 15%. As of October, the cumulative total delivery volume for the year reached 103,654 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 56%. In addition, the company’s current cash reserves exceed 40 billion.

