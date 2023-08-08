Home » Sting to the banks, Giorgetti deserts the conference. Tense nerves in government
Dl Omnibus, 2 billion from the banks: the Giorgetti case breaks out. The minister had denied the measure: “There will be no tax on extra profits”

Il government launched the Dl Omnibus and surprisingly the package of measures also ended fee on extra profits from the banksa levy of 40% that will lead to state coffers about 2 billion. But the sensational decision taken by the Council of Ministers was not announced as expected by the Economy Minister Giorgetti but Matthew Salvini. The holder of the Treasury has deserted the press conference. And so, the disappearance of the Minister of Economy becomes a giallo: really curious – we read in the Corriere della Sera – that the manager of via XX settembre does not explain in the first person a law decree of this magnitude.

Even more curious because the minister himself had just hinted at this possibility during a question time in the House in early May. Then, last June, he had urged the banks to be more flexible on mortgages. To then add a point that seemed to close the topic: “We don’t have any plans no tax on extra profits“.

