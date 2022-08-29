Listen to the audio version of the article

Bill after bill, hoteliers see their profits vanish. It is the direct consequence of the stellar electricity and gas tariffs that weigh about 120 thousand euros for each hotel, a cost item that has tripled in the space of a year. This is what a survey by the Federalberghi Study Center reveals that highlights how the energy bill of Italian hotels has reached a record level of 3.8 billion euros, with an average cost of around 120 thousand euros for each structure. On average, the July 2022 bill more than tripled compared to July 2021.

The right to installment payments

“The companies, which with great difficulty were trying to get back on the road after two devastating years, are again in debt for oxygen and are unable to pay their bills,” reports Bernabò Bocca, President of Federalberghi, indicating possible interventions. «The first urgency is the sterilization of the increases, setting a ceiling on the price of gas and electricity and recognizing a tax credit that compensates for the record increases recorded up to now. It is also important to sanction the right to pay bills in installments and to give employees of companies that suspend their activity access to the redundancy fund, without costs for employers and with an ad hoc package of hours “. Then there is the issue of adjusting tariffs to higher costs. “To make ends meet, we would have to raise prices substantially. But many companies and entire localities, lacking room for maneuver, are forced to evaluate painful alternatives – warns the president -. Those who encounter the low season, characterized by the drop in prices and the occupancy rate of the structures, will have to anticipate the time of closure. And even among the companies that usually remain open all year round, there are those who are seriously considering the possibility of closing during the winter, before the switching on of the heaters completely blows up the accounts ». An unsustainable situation in the long run. Hence the hope for a greater use of renewables “eliminating the constraints on the installation of photovoltaic systems in historic centers and allowing the creation of energy communities even between subjects who are not powered by the same transformer substation” concludes Bocca.