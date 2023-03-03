Tonfo in Piazza Affari for the STM share, which confirms itself as the black jersey of the Ftse Mib, slipping by more than 5% to around 43.37 euros. In today’s note, Equita SIM explains the thud with the news that emerged with Tesla’s Investor Day.

“Tesla has indicated that, through improvements in powertrain design, it believes it will be able to reduce silicon carbide consumption per vehicle in the future. The news is negative for the entire SiC supply chain and in particular for STM which sees Tesla among the top 10 customers”.

The Milanese SIM points out that “the main manufacturers of SiC wafers are Wolfspeed, Coherent and Rohm while the main manufacturers of SiC devices are STM, Infineon, Wolfspeed,

Rohm and OnSemiconductor”, and then add:

“We remind you that silicon carbide is a material capable of increasing the range of electric cars while limiting the size of the powertrain and is used in particular in the inverter to transform direct current

generated by the alternating current batteries necessary for the functioning of the electric motors thanks to its characteristics of lower electrical dispersion”.

“Among the undercover companies Equita SIM recalls that “STM expects $2 billion in sales from SiC (silicon carbide device market) in 2025 (about 10% of turnover) from $700 million in 2022 (about 4 % of sales)”.

Therefore, “we estimate that Tesla represents 70% of STM’s SiC sales in 2022 while the bulk of future growth is linked to new customers. as Tesla had opened up to dual source (with On Semi)”.

Equita SIM also comments on the impact on “Infineon, recalling that the group expects €1 billion of SiC sales by 2025 (6% of sales) from around €300 million in 2022 (2% of sales).