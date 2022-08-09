Home Business STM scores (-4.8%), worst stock in Milan weighs Micron’s warning
STM scores (-4.8%), worst stock in Milan weighs Micron’s warning

Difficult session for STMicroelectronics, which suffered a loss of 4.8% in Piazza Affari, in the wake of the negative trend of the semiconductor sector.

To penalize the sector on this side of the ocean, the Chips Act contributes to the launch in the USA, which will favor American producers, but also weighs the warning on sales launched this morning by Micron Technology.

The scenario on a weekly basis of the Italian-French semiconductor company shows a relaxation of the curve with respect to the strength expressed by the Ftse MIB.

For the medium term, the technical implications assumed by STMicroelectronics are still read in a positive key. The short-term indicators show a slowdown in the thrust phase in contrast with the trend in prices, therefore, they should not be surprising at the decisive slowdowns in the revaluation phase approaching € 37.29.

