The MEF expresses great satisfaction with today’s decision by the European Commission to approve the contribution of 295.2 million to the new investment of 730 million that STMicroelectronics will make at the Catania site, the company’s center of excellence in research, development and production in the microelectronics sector. of power. This is an important achievement to which the MEF contributed to define the financial and regulatory framework that laid the foundations for the Commission’s go-ahead.

The project is part of the Italian PNRR and is aimed at building an integrated factory for the production of epitaxy carbide substrates, which represent the basis for the construction of high performance power devices, of crucial importance for electric mobility, the renewable energy production and other industries in transition to electricity.

The investment, which will allow the activation of about 700 highly educated jobs, to which are added significant positive effects on the related supply chain, has been recognized as “first-of-a-kind” by the European Commission, which stressed the contribution to European sovereignty in microelectronics in line with the ambition of the Communication on the European Chips Act.

STMicroelectronics, listed on the Milan, Paris and New York Stock Exchanges, is 27.5% owned by STMicroelectronics Holding NV, each 50% owned by the Ministry of Economy and Finance and by Bpifrance.