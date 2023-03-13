US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has made two things clear. First: The Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) is a regional banking problem, customer deposits are secured. Secondly, the banks are solid.

The Bern economics professor and former director of economic policy at the State Secretariat (Seco) says he sees no signs of a new banking crisis like the one the world experienced 15 years ago. Nevertheless, bank stocks lost some heavily today. Most probably the Credit Suisse stock. It collapsed by almost 15 percent in just a few hours this morning.

Trust in the CS not yet established

Bank analysts unanimously emphasize that the price loss is exaggerated. Credit Suisse is not comparable to the failed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), says Andreas Venditti from Bank Vontobel, for example. From the major Swiss bank, it is said that it is not involved in the SVB and has no business activities with the US institute. The source does not want to be quoted. Still, CS stock hit its all-time low this morning. It fell to 2,129 francs. The collapse of the SVB is not the sole cause.

We are all affected by this price drop. Almost all pension funds in Switzerland – including the AHV fund – are involved in the big bank. When the failure of a small US regional bank can cause one of the important stocks on the Swiss stock exchange to lose value so massively, one cannot simply accept it as if it were a market dislocation.

For a long time, the CS share has reacted massively to even the smallest of uncertainties – much more than its competitor, UBS. The bank’s management duo is also partly to blame for this fall in the share price. Chairman of the Board of Directors Axel Lehmann and CEO Ulrich Körner have been at the helm for almost a year. So far they have not succeeded in restoring confidence in the bank.

Always good for negative surprises

Again and again, bad news causes new surprises. The Swiss banks are considered safe due to the sharp rise in equity requirements since the financial crisis – including Credit Suisse. However: No one can really judge how many more bankruptcies, billions in customer outflows and losses the bank can still withstand.

Credit Suisse has so far failed to provide many answers. CS boss Ulrich Körner is to classify the fall in the price of Credit Suisse shares tomorrow at the Morgan Stanley European Financial Conference 2023, according to the bank. He should not take his appearance lightly.