US railroad value with top numbers: +61.9% in 5 years In the stock exchange blog “Money”, the expert François Bloch portrays a dazzling or a lurching share every day. Today: Union Pacific Inc.

Market mood: SMI below the mark of 11,444 points (Current: 10,822) – Wall Street: US securities markets: -1.85% — Interest rates are rising rapidly in the US, with no end in sight until mid-2023– Gold above the mark of 1’600 US$ per ounce (Current: 1’759 US$)! Oil swings down (US$ 75.15) – The shares of Zurich Insurance (stock exchange symbol: ZURN SW) take off again!

Business: Union Pacific Corp. (stock exchange symbol: UNP US) is a leading transportation company primarily engaged in the rail and truck freight transportation businesses. These two core businesses are managed by subcontractors Union Pacific Railroad Company and Overnite Corporation (merger of Overnite Transportation Company and Motor Cargo Industries). The group also holds shares in technology companies and insurance companies. (Source: www.finanzen.net)

investment proposal: Stay tuned for Union Pacific Inc., although the $122.6 billion stock has had a more than strong performance over the past five years so far. A premature sale makes no sense due to the potential. I am a self-confessed fan of this company because the strategy is convincing across the board.

By 2023, the price/earnings ratio should fall to an ultra-low 16.22 points, which is below the historical average of 18.2. This is a more than sensational value, which should also appeal to conservative investors in the future. The company’s sales development is interesting: while this key figure was US$ 19.941 billion in 2016, my models predict a figure of US$ 25.42 billion for 2023.

You should reinvest the distributed dividend (2.62%) on an annual basis. The company is more than ideally positioned and should continue to outperform the S&P 500 Index over the next five years. The excellent positioning of the company in the American context justifies a commitment to this stock more than ever from the perspective of a conservative investor.

As a reminder, Union Pacific has appreciated 61.9% in local currency over five years. The S&P 500 Index was only able to gain 51.8% over the same period. With this return, the currency risk is not significant for a Swiss franc investor.

Investment strategy: Strong performance over five years – Good additional return compared to the S&P 500 Index (most important US stock market index).

Conclusion: The stock is attractively valued at the current level. In combination with covered calls more than recommended for a newcomer.

