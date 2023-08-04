Stock exchange in Frankfurt: nervousness on the stock market before the US job market report

Stock exchange in Frankfurt Nervousness on the stock market ahead of the US labor market report



The Dax is the most important stock index in Germany. photo

After a weak start to August, the Dax rose again at times to near the 16,000 point mark on Friday. However, investors are nervous ahead of the US jobs report for July. Around noon, the leading German index was only 0.08 percent higher at 15,905.74 points. The MDax of medium-sized companies recently gained 0.19 percent to 27,988.54 points. The leading eurozone index, the EuroStoxx 50, rose by 0.5 percent.

The US labor market report is considered to be a signal for the development of inflation and the further monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve. Continued strength in the US labor market could disappoint hopes of a September Fed hike.

In the Dax, Commerzbank papers slipped by 2.2 percent according to quarterly figures. The prospect of higher costs was not well received by the market. Titles of the real estate group Vonovia lost 3.2 percent according to half-year figures.

Carl Zeiss Meditec investors were upset by margin forecasts that were adjusted slightly downwards, and the medical technology company’s shares in the MDax fell by 3.5 percent. According to quarterly figures, the shares of the specialty chemicals group Lanxess fell by 2.2 percent.

ProSiebenSat.1 lost another 2.4 percent. A reduced growth outlook for the British advertising service provider WPP kept alive doubts about a strong recovery in the advertising market, which is important for ProSiebenSat.1.

In the SDax small-cap index, the shareholders of Heidelberger Druck were pleased with price gains of 3.4 percent. The results of the first business quarter were strong, wrote analyst Peter Rothenaicher from Baader Bank.

