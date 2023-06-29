Stock Exchange, Piazza Affari stands out in Europe. Wall Street goes up with the banks

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The increases in auto, banking and oil prices are pushing Piazza Affari, the pink jersey in Europe, while the rest of the European stock exchanges are struggling to find momentum but remain positive. Purchases on Wall Street prevail, with the Dow Jones driven by the banks and after the round of macro data which showed the strength of the American economy. Instead, signs of weakness came from Europe, with German inflation rising more than expected in June (+0.3% on a monthly basis and +6.4% on a year) and confidence in the Eurozone economy dropping more than expected (by 1.1 points to 95.3; in the EU alone it fell by 1.1 points to 94).

This, after the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, and the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, reiterated that monetary policies will remain restrictive to fight inflation, which is still too high. In terms of central banks, the Central Bank of Sweden raised its reference rates by 0.25 points, as expected, bringing them to 3.75%, with the aim of countering persistent inflation. The decision caused the Swedish krona to slide to its lowest level since 2009.

After the positive closing on the eve, the FTSE MIB of Milan is the best, closely followed by the CAC 40 of Paris, supported by the sprint of Renault after the upward revision of the 2023 guidance. The DAX 40 of Frankfurt, the IBEX 35 in Madrid, the AEX in Amsterdam and the FT-SE 100 in London.

Wall Street goes up with the banks. GDP revised upwards

The indices on Wall Street are moving cautiously, after a higher-than-expected increase in GDP and an unexpected drop in new applications for unemployment benefits, which fell to their lowest in a month, showing the strength of the US economy. US Gross Domestic Product, according to the third and final reading, increased at the annualized rate of 2% in the first quarter of 2023, up sharply from 1.3% at the second reading. The PCE data on inflation increased in the first quarter of 2023 from 3.7% in the previous quarter to 4.1%; in the first two readings, +4.2% was recorded.

Good news came from the bank stress tests: all 23 US banks controlled by the Fed proved capable of weathering even a hypothetical deep recession and tensions on the real estate sector. The scenario in which the banks were tested predicted unemployment at 10%, a 40% drop in commercial property prices and an appreciation of the dollar against major currencies. The US banking system remains “strong” and “resilient,” the Fed said, announcing the results of the stress tests. The titles of Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs are the best, after Catalent, on the S&P 500. Then, Comerica, M&T Bank Corp, Us Bancorp, Bank of America and JpMorgan Chase.

