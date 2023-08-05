Stock exchange podcast: Harry Kane and Mbappé – The transfer market king explains the madness

Everything on stocks stock market podcast

The Transfermarkt king on the Saudi plan and the Italy idea

Published on 07/29/2023

Source: Claudius Pflug, assembly: Infogra/Claudia Weidner

In this Saturday episode of “Alles auf Aktien” we talk big business with the biggest sport. About sums in football that were unimaginable until a few days ago. About why legs can be so much more valuable than stones and what inexhaustible wealth can do to a sport.

Our guest is the master of the transfer market – he knows exactly what each player is worth, where exaggerations lurk and what the perfect football stock is. A conversation with Matthias Seidel.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

You can find the AAA newsletter here.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

