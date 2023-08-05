Home » Stock exchange podcast: Harry Kane and Mbappé – The transfer market king explains the madness
Business

Stock exchange podcast: Harry Kane and Mbappé – The transfer market king explains the madness

by admin
Stock exchange podcast: Harry Kane and Mbappé – The transfer market king explains the madness

Everything on stocks stock market podcast

The Transfermarkt king on the Saudi plan and the Italy idea

Published on 07/29/2023

Source: Claudius Pflug, assembly: Infogra/Claudia Weidner

In this Saturday episode of “Alles auf Aktien” we talk big business with the biggest sport. About sums in football that were unimaginable until a few days ago. About why legs can be so much more valuable than stones and what inexhaustible wealth can do to a sport.

Our guest is the master of the transfer market – he knows exactly what each player is worth, where exaggerations lurk and what the perfect football stock is. A conversation with Matthias Seidel.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

You can find the AAA newsletter here.

See also  Forecast lowered as China curbs profits

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

You may also like

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Celebrate Engagement with...

Mid-August halved. Four out of 10 Italians stay...

The caravan holiday with the electric car still...

Resolution 18 of 06/21/2023 – Extension of the...

Rocca rejects the Zingaretti (Pd) management: “Debts for...

Stock Market Podcast: AmerisourceBergen and McKesson: The List...

Twitter’s Controversial Changes: From Blue Checkmarks to X...

Taxi emergency, Meloni lets go. Towards a 20%...

Ganzhou, Jiangxi Implements Measures to Support High-Quality Real...

A major order saves Germany’s industry into the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy