Home » Stock exchange podcast: How VW, Lanxess and Covestro descend to hopeful values
Business

Stock exchange podcast: How VW, Lanxess and Covestro descend to hopeful values

by admin
Stock exchange podcast: How VW, Lanxess and Covestro descend to hopeful values

Außerdem geht es um Tesla, Rivian, Ford, General Motors, Lanxess, BASF, Evonik, Wacker Chemie, Sika, Dow, Fedex, Bayer, Volkwagen, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Rize Circular Economy Enablers ETF (WKN: A3D6H1), Commercial Metals, Steel Dynamics, Trex, Darling, Watts Water Technologies, BNP Paribas Easy Circular Economy Leaders (WKN: A2PHCA), Van Eck Circular Economy (WKN: A3DVNE), XTrackers MSCI Global SDG 12 Circular Economy ETF (WKN: DBX0TB), Taiwan Semiconductor, Digital Realty, Vestas Wind Systems, Waste Management, Waste Connections, AMD und Danone.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

You can find the AAA newsletter here.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

You may also like

China – MAN Energy wants to sell gas...

USA: Eli Lilly acquires Dice Therapeutics for 2.4...

German pension insurance pays pensions abroad in 1.7...

Coldplay and Blanco, secondary ticketing: 26 “scalpers” discovered...

618 Mini LED hot list released: TCL wins...

Natura law, agreement reached in the European Council

Zegna brings “its” Oasi to Milan. “Our linen...

LPR falls for the first time this year...

European elections, Sala candidate?: “I continue to be...

Unit labor costs: Germany’s new weakness in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy