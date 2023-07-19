Stock exchange podcast: Metas Twitter-Killer Threads – The new short message service can do that

Everything on stocks stock market podcast

Meta’s Twitter Killer and the 9 Best Beginner Stocks

Published on 07/07/2023

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team

Source: Claudius Pflug, Montage: WELT infographic

In today’s episode “Everything on shares”, the financial journalists Philipp Vetter and Holger Zschäpitz talk about fear of interest rates on the stock exchanges, the three trillion dollar fantasy at Microsoft and Cathie Wood’s chip castling.

It is also about Meta, Vonovia, LEG Immobilien, Aroundtown, ThyssenKrupp, Nucera, Redcare Pharmacy, AMD, Levi Strauss, Apple, Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, McDonald’s, Berkshire Hathaway, Nvidia, iShares MSCI World ( WKN: A0RPWH), Deutsche Börse, Hannover Re, Siemens, Infineon, C3.AI, Palantir, Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence & Big Data ETF (WKN: A2N6LC), L&G Artificial Intelligence ETF (WKN: A2PM50).

