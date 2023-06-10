Stock exchange podcast: Zalando, Amazon or AboutYou – the prophecies of the top consultant

57
IIs Zalando worth buying again after the severe price losses, is AboutYou a hopeless case, and what about Amazon? But we’re not just talking about his favorite stocks. He reveals the jobs to avoid in the future. He gives tips on how best to present yourself in this job world, how to set up your own business and how to get the money. And why it can sometimes make sense to wear a blue shirt. A conversation with Nils Seebach.
