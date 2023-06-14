Stock exchange: Wish, Lordstown & Co. – These 30 shares are currently free

In the past few months, many papers have fallen so far that they cost less on the stock exchange than they have in the company’s coffers. A buyer could therefore take over the corresponding shares and then have the purchase price paid out straight away from the treasury of the company taken over, in other words: something would be given for free.

This anomaly can currently be observed in many smaller stock exchange companies. According to data from the financial services provider Bloomberg, 1,517 companies have a negative enterprise value. WELT explains the phenomenon and reveals whether there is really something for free for savers.