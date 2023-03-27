An important and prestigious appointment for the financial sector. The April 4th a Milanothanks to the organization of IR Top Consultingin the splendid setting of the Grand Hotel et de Milan, theEGM Investor Day 2023. Event in which we will also participate Financeonlineas media partner.

Waiting for the event

AND Top Consulting, a financial boutique specializing in Capital Markets and Listing Advisory, IPO Partner of Borsa Italiana, is organizing the EGM Investor DAY on 4 April starting at 9:30, dedicated to the meeting between companies listed on Euronext Growth Milan and institutional investors. It is a appointment eagerly awaited, as 197 companies are currently listed on the EGM market of Borsa Italiana for a total capitalization of approximately 10.6 billion euro.

Euronext Growth Milan in fact, it is confirmed as the main channel for raising capital for the growth of PMI. Market funding in the IPO amounted to 5.7 billion euro. The market has seen a significant development since 2016, thanks to the combined effect of the Individual Savings Plans (PIR) and the tax credit on IPO costs (CDI): +147% in terms of listed companies compared to 31 December 2016, +265% in terms of capitalization compared to 31 December 2016.

Comparison and agenda

The conference represents an opportunity for institutional investors to deal with companies listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market Bag Italian. In fact, the companies present at the Grand Hotel et de Milan will illustrate the 2022 economic-financial results and growth strategies. The meetings will also be an opportunity to explore the issues of resilience and new business models, in a particularly complex context and of sustainable activities increasingly at the center of investment decisions and strategies of EGM companies.

The event is limited in number. Mandatory registration at the following address [email protected]

Below theagenda of the day: