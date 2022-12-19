Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – On the upside start for the European stock exchanges which are trying to redeem themselves after the -4% recorded last week by the Eurostoxx50: the negative performance was linked to the “hawkish” tones used by the presidents of the Federal Reserve and the ECB on the monetary policy of the two institutes which will remain restrictive for a long time. The FTSE MIB index of Piazza Affari is positive, Frankfurt (DAX 40), Paris (CAC 40) and Amsterdam (AEX) are also doing well, but investors’ approach is still cautious due to the rise in Covid infections in China and the introduction of new measures, in Shanghai, for example, schools were closed.

Negative Asian stock exchanges, Shanghai loses almost 2%

The Shanghai Stock Exchange was heavy, but Hong Kong and Seoul also lost ground. The Tokyo Stock Exchange (NIKKEI 225) closed its third session down, with investors continuing, as on Wall Street, to evaluate the probability of further monetary tightening in Europe and the United States to control fears of a global recession . So too yen had a strong impact on share prices. The Japanese currency strengthened against the dollar after Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported over the weekend that the Japanese government is considering revising its joint inflation target with the Bank of Japan (BoJ). This change, which would take effect after current BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s term ends next April, would pave the way for a review of the monetary easing policy that the institution has been pursuing for nearly 10 years.

In Milan, Nexi stands out, Exor makes its debut on the Aex in Amsterdam

Nexi stands out in Piazza Affari: the Italian government has decided to renounce to amend the legislation on digital payments by eliminating the initial proposal for a limit under which merchants could refuse to accept card payments. Oil stocks rise (Eni, Tenaris). Flat Banco Bpm and Leonardo, after the Public Prosecutor’s Office sent the former managers of Banca Mps to trial, including Massimo Tononi, now president of the Milanese institute, and Alessandro Profumo, CEO of Leonardo. Azimut does well after the commercial partnership signed in the asset management sector with Unicredit. Salcef (railway construction) rises among the stocks with lower capitalization thanks to the acquisition of Francesco Ventura Costruzioni Ferroviarie, Sesa (Ict) also did well, strengthening itself in the financial services segment with Euro Finance Systems. In Amsterdam, the shares of the holding company rise Exor on the day the shares entered the main Aex index of the Dutch list: Exor, which has stakes in Stellantis, Ferrari, Cnh, Iveco and Juventus, said goodbye to Piazza Affari at the end of the summer to move to the Dutch stock exchange.

BTp, spread widens to 215 points

The spread between BTPs and Bunds on the MTS secondary market of European government bonds continues to rise for the start of the week, in the wake of declarations by central banks in favor of new rate hikes to tackle inflation. At the opening of trading, the yield differential between the Italian 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005494239) and the German equivalent maturity is indicated at 215 basis points from 213 at Friday’s closing. The 10-year yield also rose to 4.32% from the 4.30% of the last reference on the eve.