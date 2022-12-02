Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock exchanges move under the banner of caution in the last session of the week, with investors who for the moment are unable to continue on the upward path taken on Thursday. On the eve of the Euro Stoxx 600 had reached a six-month high, also thanks to the first signs of easing of the zero-Covid policy in China. In the aftermath of a session buoyed by the drop in US inflation and the prospect of a slowdown in the Federal Reserve’s interest rate tightening, all eyes are still focused on the United States and on the November employment figure. It will be useful to give the American Central Bank further ideas on the way forward, also considering that the latest data on manufacturing are worse than expected.

Investors, for the moment, don’t seem to give much weight to US President Joe Biden’s openness to peace talks with Russia over Ukraine. Thus, the FTSE MIB of Milan, the CAC 40 of Paris, the FT-SE 100 of London, the IBEX 35 of Madrid and the DAX 40 of Frankfurt and the AEX of Amsterdam are all slightly down. Finally, the euro returned to its highest level since the end of June above 1.05 dollars and the spread decreased to 189 points, against 190 at the previous closure.

Milan without jolts, oil down. Eyes on DeA Capital

As far as stocks are concerned, the Ftse Mib travels without major jolts in Piazza Affari, with Unipol and the oil companies in the queue (Eni and Tenaris among the worst). Diasorin and Banca Mediolanum are among the best. Little move Unicredit, which signed the union agreement on generational turnover with 850 new hires under 35 against 850 voluntary exits by 2024, the advance of the collective bonus and an extraordinary one-off contribution to be attributed to the welfare account. Stellantis is down, following the data on registrations in November (+1.5% in the month, against +14.67% on the Italian market). Off the main list, it should be noted that Dea Capital does not make a price, with a theoretical increase of 29.37%, after the total takeover bid launched by De Agostini at 1.5 euros per share, with the aim of delisting.

See also Automotive, transition to the pole for 430 thousand industrial vehicles Trend of the Btp / Bund spread Loading…

Spreads down below 190 points

Tonic performance for the MTS telematic secondary of eurozone government bonds. Italian 10-year bonds are in cash as are ‘core’ bonds and the spread with the Bund shows a slight contraction. The yield differential between the ten-year Italian benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005494239) and the same German maturity is indicated at 189 basis points (190 points at the closing on Thursday). The decline in yields continues with the Italian 10-year bond at 3.7% from 3.73% of the last reference on the eve.

Euro above 1.05 dollars, the highest since the end of June

The markets’ expectation for a slowdown in the monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve, effectively announced by President Jerome Powell, pushes the dollar against the euro further downwards. In fact, the single currency travels above 1.05 against the greenback, to be precise at 1.053 (after a high from 1.054 and from 1.0497 on Thursday at the close) to the highest since the end of June. In the early afternoon, the crucial data on American jobs will arrive, which could have further effects on the currency market. The euro is also worth 141.84 yen (from 144.28). The dollar/yen cross is at 134.566.

Little moved oil, declining gas

Meanwhile, oil is down (Wti January -0.46% to 80.85 dollars a barrel, Brent February -0.31% to 86.61 dollars), while gas prices reduce the declines to 2.3 % at 136 euros per megawatt hour (-6.5% at the start).