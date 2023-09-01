Stock exchanges, contrasted Europe. Work Use above estimates

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock markets, sluggish and volatile right from the start, have not changed direction after the highly anticipated US data on the labor market in August, a litmus test for understanding the economy and the consequent moves by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. Last month, more jobs were created than expected (187,000, against 170,000 expected) but unemployment rose to 3.8%, from 3.5%, while estimates were for an unchanged figure. Thus, while Wall Street is rising on the hope of a more accommodating Fed, the FTSE MIB of Milan, which had timidly tried to rise, fluctuates on parity, thanks to the fact that Istat has revised its estimate for the second quarter of GDP downwards, which slowed by 0.3% on a quarterly basis and rose by only 0.4% on an annual basis. The Paris CAC 40, the Frankfurt DAX 40, the Madrid IBEX 35, the Amsterdam AEX and the London FT-SE 100 also contrasted.

The markets are also wondering about the decisions that the European Central Bank will adopt in September, even if the data on inflation for August, announced the day before and results above expectations (at 5.3% per annum), strengthen the hypotheses of further increases in the cost of money. On the macro front, it was announced today that the Eurozone’s manufacturing PMI came in at 43.5 points from 42.7 in July. However, the improvement is below forecasts and in any case continues to photograph a contracting sector. On the other hand, encouraging data has arrived from China: the PMI index, calculated by the company S&P Global and by Caixin, which estimates the trend of manufacturing activity, has risen above the 50 mark, to 51 points, from the 49.2 recorded in July. A value above the 50 point level indicates expansion of activity.

In Milan eyes on Tim, weak Stellantis

Piazza Affari is shored up by banks, with Banca Pop Er and Mediobanca in the front row, up by more than 1%. Telecom Italia also rose vigorously, regaining their April levels. The market wonders about the evolution of the Netco game, while the countdown has started for the offer that the Kkr fund will have to present to the company’s board by the end of the month, to acquire 65% of the asset. Furthermore, in recent days, the state has allocated 2.2 billion to acquire a stake in the company up to 20%. On the other hand, the Stellantis slack off, paying tribute to the tensions in the United States between the car manufacturers and the unions, on a war footing in view of the expiry of the contracts, scheduled for 14 September. Analysts fear that strikes will also be called. At the Agnelli house, the Ferraris are also doing badly, waiting for the Monza Grand Prix. The Recordatis are sold with both hands.

Spread slightly up, 10-year yield up

Slight growth trend for the spread between BTp and Bund. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the German bond of the same duration stands at 166 basis points, one more than the level recorded at the previous closing. After the marked drop on the eve, the yield of the ten-year benchmark BTP increased, which stood at 4.15% from 4.11% of the reference on the eve.

Euro stable below the 1.09 dollar threshold

On the currency market, the euro-dollar fell again in the wake of the generalized weakness of the single currency following Schnabel’s statements and after the slowdown in inflation. in the morning it stood stable in the area of ​​1.0838 dollars (1.0844 dollars on the previous day). Among the G10 currencies, the appreciation of the yen supported by the rebalancing flows at the end of the month stands out. Finally, on the emerging front, the yuan appreciated sharply after the PBoC reduced the amount of foreign currency deposits that banks are required to hold as reserves.

