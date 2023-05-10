Stock exchanges, Europe at the window before US inflation. Tim runs in Milan

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European Stock Exchanges are moving weakly a few hours after the publication of the performance of US consumer prices in April: analysts expect a stable figure compared to the previous month, with a slight slowdown in the ‘core’ component (consensus 0.4% on the month and 5.5% on the year), but they know that a significant deviation compared to forecasts, it could bring back fears about the attitude of the Federal Reserve for the time being oriented towards maintaining the current level of interest rates. Meanwhile, having confirmed the preliminary data of iinflation in Germanywith prices slowing down in April compared to March (at 7.2% the rate, at 7.6% the harmonized rate)

The FTSE MIB of Milan, the CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 30 of Frankfurt, the AEX of Amsterdam, the IBEX 35 of Madrid slow down before the data.

Tim runs to Piazza Affari on board meeting day

In Milan, after a sprint start, Banca Pop Er limited its earnings, with the accounts for the January-March period closed with a net profit close to 300 million. At the head of the Telecom Italia list on the day of the board meeting on the quarterly numbers and while hypotheses are taking shape on a reorganization of the network that sees Kkr alongside a public shareholder. You still realize on Inwit pulling away from all-time highs after the counts. Well done Fincantieri at the presentation of the new plan and after the quarterly results. Enel flat before the delicate meeting on the renewal of the board of directors. Weak Digital Value moved to the main list.

In the rest of Europe, Continental was in the light after the quarterly report, while Siemens Healthineers was down, which recorded a significant contraction in profits in the second quarter of the year. Accounts effect in Paris also for Alstom and Credit Agricole. In the realm, sales hit Asos in London.

Euro remains below the threshold of 1.10 dollars

The euro/dollar remains in the trading range, below 1.10 pending the publication of US inflation data during the day. “The release of inflation data could give even more substance to investors’ belief that the US central bank will stall and perhaps even open the door to a rate cut before the end of the year,” ActivTrades analysts say. A clear slowdown in core inflation «would create some scope for reducing the cost of money in 2023; thus, a surprisingly downside CPI number is likely to trigger dollar weakness as investors would quickly price in changing expectations,” they explain.