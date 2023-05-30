Stock exchanges, Europe in no particular order with eyes on Wall Street. Piazza Affari rises

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Sitting under the banner of caution for European stock exchangeswhich move in no particular order and look to the reopening of Wall Street (with i future up) to observe the reaction of the US market to thedebt agreement, which must be approved by Congress by June 5 to avoid default. Up the FTSE MIB in Milan, the DAX 30 of Frankfurt andIBEX 35 of Madrid, minus sign for the CAC 40 of Paris andAEX of Amsterdam. The optimism linked to the agreement between Democrats and Republicans is relative, given that the agreement is the result of a difficult compromise, and we look at the path that the measure will take between now and June 5 with some doubts. In addition, expectations on the interest rateswho now consider a new hike (by 25 basis points) probable at 61.9% at the FOMC meeting in June.

On the European macro front, optimism from the data onSpanish inflationslowed down more than expected in May to 2.9%, a figure that supports the positions of ECB members who see pressure on prices decreasing and open to a possible stop to monetary tightening.

Prysmian is back on the run in Piazza Affari

Among the main Milanese titles, Prysmian it is picking up momentum again after the momentary weakness on the eve following the announcement of the change at the top management expected for 2024 and also collects the positive opinion of Goldman Sachs which is betting on an upward revision of the objectives. Well Stmicroelectronicswhile the good momentum of the tech sector continues Nvidia Corp, ever closer to reaching the capitalization of a trillion dollars on Wall Street. Well too Banca Mps after the CEO Luigi Lovaglio has spoken out in favor of the institution’s participation in the creation of a third banking pole, while they are losing ground remember e Interpump Group. Outside the main basket well the Juventus Fc awaiting the verdict on the salary case. More cautious than in the morning Telecom Italia while according to the latest rumors, Kkr and Cdp/Macquarie would be willing to slightly raise their offers on the network.

Euro recovering above 1.07 dollars

on the currency, the euro it recovers ground and returns above 1.07 dollars. The yen strengthened following the announcement of an emergency meeting in Tokyo between the Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Japan and the Financial Services Agency to discuss the situation on international markets.

Down the oil price, hanging on to the US debt issue and awaiting the OPEC+ summit scheduled for next weekend. The June future on natural gas in Amsterdam fell by 23.5 euros per megawatt hour.