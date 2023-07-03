Stock exchanges, Europe in rally. Milan at the top since 2008. Generali flies with Delfin move

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Having closed a record six-month period, with Milan (+19%) best in Europe and back to its highest level since September 2008, the stock exchanges of the Old Continent continue to press on in the first session in July. The FTSE MIB of Piazza Affari, which has reached levels prior to the collapse of Lehman Brothers (it reached 28,523 points, on 12 September 2008 it had closed at 28,372), is still the best boost from the Generali rally. After the increases in the Asian markets, with Tokyo positive following the increase in confidence in large companies (the manufacturing index however fell below 50 points in June), the European indices are on the rise. In addition to Milan, the CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt, the IBEX 35 of Madrid, the AEX of Amsterdam and the FT-SE 100 of London also rose. Wall Street will be “half service” today: in fact, it will close at 7 pm Italian time, in an already festive atmosphere in view of tomorrow’s break for Independence Day. Moreover, in New York Tesla is particularly observed (+4.2% shares listed on Piazza Affari) after the record of deliveries in the second quarter (+10.4% compared to the previous three months and +83.5% year on year ).

In general, investors, encouraged by the easing of the inflationary grip (in the Eurozone prices fell more than expected in June), are looking to the manufacturing data, looking for new indications on the future strategy of central banks. The numbers, however, are not very encouraging: the Hcob PMI manufacturing index, created by S&P Global, shows a drop to 43.4 in June from 44.8 in May, the twelfth consecutive month below the 50 threshold and the worsening since May 2020. The Italian figure is also down (from 45.9 to 43.8 points) and the German figure (from 43.2 to 40.6 points).

Generali snaps, Mediobanca in the wake. Well the banks

Looking instead at the shares of Piazza Affari, in the spotlight there is first of all Generali, which quickly arrived at gaining more than 5 points: according to La Repubblica, Delfin, the holding company of the Del Vecchio family, obtained the green light from Ivass to climb over 10 % of the insurance group and can, in theory, reach up to 20% of the Trieste company. Mediobanca is also following in the footsteps of Generali, considering that Delfin is the leading shareholder with 19.8% and Piazzetta Cuccia in turn holds 13.1% of Leone. The other banks were also positive, starting with Banco Bpm, after Moody’s raised the outlook from stable to positive. Followed by Banca Mps and Banca Pop Er. At the end are the stocks of the pharmaceutical-health sector (Amplifon and Recordati), weak throughout Europe. Spotlights on the auto sector, on the day in which the data on registrations for June will be published.

Spreads down slightly, yield down to 4.03%

Positive trend for the prices of government bonds traded on the Mts secondary telematics, a movement that causes a generalized drop in yields. Italian 10-year bonds are well tuned, in line with other sovereigns, and there has been a slight decrease in the spread with the Bunds. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the German bond of equal value is indicated at 166 basis points from the 167 points of Friday’s closing. The Italian 10-year yield falls to 4.03% from a last position at 4.07% at the end of last week.

Oil down, gas prices up. Euros below 1.09 dollars

Oil is down slightly, even if at this time futures are not very indicative: WTI contracts expiring in August drop 0.4% to 70.36 dollars a barrel, those of Brent in September 0.33% to 75. 17 bucks. Gas contracts expiring in August traded in Amsterdam increased: after a first position at 37.5 euros per megawatt hour, they rose by 4.3% to 38.7 euros. On the currency, the euro remains below 1.09 dollars and changes hands at 1.0889 (from 1.08 on Friday) and is worth 157.557 yen (from 157.16). The dollar/yen exchange rate is at 144.67.

