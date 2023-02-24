Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock exchanges are betting on a new recovery, starting the session with a moderate rise. Attention remains high on the interest rate front, as does the prudence of investors on the hunt for new macro data that can predict the future moves of the central banks, led by the Fed and the ECB. The last trading session of the week is also expected at the test of data on the PCE deflator in January in the US, which could provide a new indication on price trends in the US. But to stiffen the climate are the geopolitical tensions, on the day of the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which have already ballasted the Chinese price lists.

Thus Milan is up, as already in the previous session, and a fractional increase for London and Frankfurt with Germany which recorded contrasting data, thanks to an improvement in consumer confidence (due to lower energy prices) but at the same time a downward revision of GDP growth in the fourth quarter with +0.9% (from +1.1%).

Tokyo closes higher, eyes on inflation

The Tokyo Stock Exchange concludes the last session of the week with an increase, with investors drawing the first conclusions from the hearing in Parliament of the new candidate to lead the Central Bank of Japan (BoJ), Kazuo Ueda, who said he wants to keep the institute’s current ultra-expansionary monetary policy unchanged, while the latest inflation data show a rise in the cost of living to the highest in more than 40 years. The Nikkei advanced 1.29% to 27,453.48, a gain of 349 points. On the currency front, the yen changed little against the dollar, at a value of 134.60, and against the euro at 142.60. On the foreign exchange market, the yen is stable against the dollar, at a value of 134.70, and against the euro at 142.80. Sydney also had a positive start, but Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul fell. Oil prices rise as US futures fall.

The agenda

Investors are focused in the afternoon on the US data on the consumption deflator in January, used by the Fed to monitor inflation. At the same time, the data relating to consumption expenditure and income is also disseminated.

The day

European stocks up after two negative sessions. The Ftse Mib index closed below the day’s highs with an increase of 0.6% and the Dax of 0.5%. The market remains apprehensive about the next moves by central banks but the drop in eurozone inflation in January to 8.6% and US GDP growth less than expected at 2.7% in the fourth quarter gave a sigh relief to investors. In Piazza Affari the session was marked by the reaction to the company data. Still on Stellantis by more than 4%. In the light Pirelli with an increase of 3% after the accounts exceeding the corporate objectives while Eni yields 5% due to results judged weak at an operational level by analysts. BTp Bund spread stable in the 190 basis point area. The euro moved little in the 1.06 area against the dollar.