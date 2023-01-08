Listen to the audio version of the article

A very positive start to the year especially for the lists of the Old Continent, which thus continue a trend of greater strength towards the USA which began many months ago. The Ftse Mib index stands out with an increase of 6.2% and Frankfurt takes home a +4.9 percent. The increase in the USA was more modest with the S&P 500 rising by 1.4% and the Nasdaq by just 0.9%. The Emerging Markets list was tonic (+3.3%) thanks to the recovery of Hong Kong. Over the next few days, on a macro level, all the spotlights are…