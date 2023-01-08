Home Business Stock exchanges, Europe is confirmed as stronger than the States
Business

Stock exchanges, Europe is confirmed as stronger than the States

by admin
Stock exchanges, Europe is confirmed as stronger than the States

ServiceMarket analysis

The Ftse Mib index stands out internationally with an increase of 6.2%

by Andrea Gennai

A very positive start to the year especially for the lists of the Old Continent, which thus continue a trend of greater strength towards the USA which began many months ago. The Ftse Mib index stands out with an increase of 6.2% and Frankfurt takes home a +4.9 percent. The increase in the USA was more modest with the S&P 500 rising by 1.4% and the Nasdaq by just 0.9%. The Emerging Markets list was tonic (+3.3%) thanks to the recovery of Hong Kong. Over the next few days, on a macro level, all the spotlights are…

See also  Out of interest, not out of love

You may also like

Summary of evening announcements: Yiling Pharmaceutical, Tong Ren...

Shanghai Yanhe plans to acquire 9.68% of the...

A good start to ignite the spring market!...

Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be released on...

The next oil price adjustment time is January...

Prisons, one in 3 prisoners have a job...

Covid, war and inflation: the world in the...

A Tesla owner in Changsha said: The price...

Learn about the 6 exclusive features of the...

CBOT wheat futures post biggest weekly drop in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy