Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – Positive closing for the European stock exchanges, which managed to resist an initial negative reaction to the US data published in the early afternoon. The indices, in particular the Ftse Mib of Milan (+1.16% to the highest levels since January 2022) and the Cac40 of Paris (+0.89%), started running again to return to the highs of the day, while they remained more behind the Dax40 of Frankfurt (+0.18%), the Aex of Amsterdam (+0.25%) and the Ftse100 of London (+0.18%), which however continues to update the highs and which has exceeded 8 thousand points. Meanwhile Wall Street is moving in negative territory. What weighs on the US Stock Exchange is above all the data on producer prices – which rose more than expected – which has strengthened fears of an aggressive Federal Reserve for a long time to come. In Europe, meanwhile, the president of the ECB, Christine Lagardehe tried to shed some light, anticipating that the Eurotower will proceed with a further rate increase of 50 basis points, to then “evaluate the next path”. Fabio Panettaa member of the Executive Committee of the ECB, underlined the need for the institute to consider the risk that “monetary tightening is excessive”, as well as the possibility that its action may prove to be insufficient.

New round of US data, producer prices above expectations

New round of data from the United States, numbers that enrich the picture for the next Fed moves. The attention was mainly focused on producer prices, increased in January by 0.7% compared to the previous month, against expectations for a rise of 0.4%. The December figure was revised from -0.5% to -0.2%. Compared to a year earlier, prices increased by 6% in January, down from the 6.2% year-on-year recorded in December. On the work front, down by a thousand le claims for unemployment benefits to 194 thousand, against expectations for a figure of 200 thousand. On the construction front: -4.5% new construction sites in January, +0.1% building permits, worse than estimates. Finally, in February, the conditions of the manufacturing sector in the Philadelphia area they remained negative, worsening further (index dropped from -8.9 points to -24.3, against expectations for a -7.8; it was the eighth negative figure in the last nine months).

Milan up with Tenaris in the rally. Pirelli maintains upside

Piazza Affari held the court among the European stock exchanges thanks to the rally of Tenaris (+8%), a flight after the accounts above the estimates and a strong outlook for this year. The entire banking sector was also supported, with Unicredit which scored a +4.3 per cent. Pirelli hits the highest for a year (+3.36%): the market is betting on the reorganization despite Sinochem’s denial of the rumors about a possible sale of the stake. On the Ftse Mib also Bper Banca (+3.12%) and Intesa Sanpaolo (+2.24%) in evidence. Purchases with increases of more than 2% also on Amplifon (+2.4%), Finecobank (+2.76%), Leonardo (+2.25%) and Tim (+2.48%). He withdrew from the top Campari (+1.25%) which benefited from the good results of Pernod Ricard after the accounts for the first half of fiscal 2023 (July-December) higher than expected. The numbers of the French wine and spirits multinational were supported in particular by the stability of demand in the United States and by the reopenings in China. At the end of the list utilities, weak Interpump (-0.48%) which suffered from profit taking after the accounts and the rating cut of Mediobanca.

On Wall Street quarterly still in focus

The session on Wall Street continues to decline. On the stock, the title of Cisco Systems it is up well and is the best on the Dow Jones, after the tech company raised its outlook for 2023 following a better-than-expected quarterly. Only one other stock is up on the Dow Jones, that of UnitedHealth. The title of Goldman Sachs it is down, after the bank decided to for the moment abandon the launch of a new credit card program in partnership with T-Mobile US. The title of is also in red Paramount Globalafter the company posted a lower-than-expected quarterly earnings of 8 cents per share on revenues of $8.13 billion versus expectations of 23 cents on $8.16 billion; in the quarter, it gained 9.9 million more subscribers for Paramount Plus, but saw its TV advertising revenue fall 7 percent. Two-digit thump for the title of Shopifyafter the e-commerce platform communicated lower-than-expected guidance for the current quarter, after earnings and revenues for last quarter above consensus.

BTp, spread stable at 185bp with yield at 4.33%

Stable closure for the spread between BTp and Bund on the Mts secondary market of European government bonds. At the end of the session, the yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity was indicated at 185 basis points, the same level as yesterday’s closing. The yield of the 10-year benchmark BTP rose slightly, which scored a last position at 4.33% from 4.32% of the previous reference.