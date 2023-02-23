Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – After two sessions down, the European stock exchanges are at the highs of the day and set aside the apprehension about the hard line confirmed by the Federal Reserve and the possibility that the ECB decides to follow the same route, especially as in January the inflation in the Eurozone fell to 8.6% from 9.2% in December. Positive start also for Wall Street, which gives further strength to the European price lists. The FTSE MIB of Milan boasts the best performance, while the spread is also improving. The CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt, the IBEX 35 of Madrid, the AEX of Amsterdam continue to rise. London’s FT-SE 100 lags further behind. In the background remain concerns about geopolitical tensions, on the eve of the first anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine.

Investors continue to wonder about the future moves of central banks: the Federal Reserve minutes showed that “it will take some time” before inflation returns to the 2% target, which means that there will probably be other increases in quite firm rates, even if this will lead to a “plausible” recession in 2023.

US GDP below expectations in fourth quarter, labor market holds

On the macro front, a new set of data has arrived from the United States. According to the second reading, the GDP in the fourth quarter of 2022 rose by 2.7%, when in the third quarter it had recorded a +3.2% and the expectation was for a confirmation of +2.9% of the first reading. As for inflation, the PCE figure at second reading increased by 3.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022, after 3.2% at first reading and 4.8% in the third quarter. The “core” figure, the one excluding energy and food product prices, increased by 4.3%, after +3.9% in the first reading and 4.7% in the third quarter. The labor market, however, continues to give positive signals: the number of workers who applied for unemployment benefits for the first time, in the week ending February 18, decreased by 3,000 units to 192,000 (seasonally adjusted), expectations they were for one figure at 197,000. The previous week’s figure was revised from 194,000 to 195,000. Finally, US domestic economic activity returned to growth above its historical trend, according to the index that measures its performance compiled by the Chicago Federal Reserve. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index rose from -0.46 in December to +0.23.

Eurozone inflation drops from 9.2% to 8.6% in January

In January, the annual inflation rate in the euro area fell to 8.6% from 9.2% in December. This is indicated by Eurostat whose flash estimate published on 1 February had recorded a drop to 8.5%. A year earlier it was 5.1%. In the EU 10% against 10.4% in December; a year earlier 5.6%. The next flash estimate for February is March 2. The lowest annual rates were recorded in Luxembourg (5.8%), Spain (5.9%), Cyprus and Malta (both 6.8%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (26.2%), Latvia (21.4%) and Czechia (19.1%). Compared with December, annual inflation decreased in eighteen Member States and increased in nine. In Italy 10.7% after 12.3 in December, 5.1% a year earlier.

Pirelli awarded after the accounts, Stellantis sprint, Eni down

Pirelli & C took off in Piazza Affari right from the start, after the accounts exceeded the company objectives, especially in revenues, cash flows and debts. After the +2.2% on the eve, Stellantis also continues to run, in the aftermath of the accounts that the company has defined as “record”. Eni, on the other hand, is in the queue, after the results judged by analysts to be “weak at an operational level”, albeit with good cash generation. The group also presented the guidelines of the plan up to 2026 and the long-term prospects. The banks are well set up. Stmicroelectronics also stands out, supported by the positive outlook of the American Nvidia for the first quarter. A2a has lengthened its pace after the preliminary 2022 results which see an ordinary gross operating margin up 7% to 1.5 billion euros. Telecom Italia, on the other hand, is down. Worth noting is the decline in Paris of Essilorluxottica (-4.1%) after the accounts for 2022, despite the fact that they were record-breaking. Analysts, however, have focused their index on the slowdown in turnover recorded by the group in the last part of the year. Instead, the coupon proposed by the board of directors to the shareholders’ meeting was higher than expected: it will be 3.23 euros per share, up 29% on 2021.