(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock exchanges travel with little movement on the day of the Epiphany, with low trading volumes, in the aftermath of a sluggish session. The week, after the rally in the first sessions of the year, should in any case close in largely positive territory. Milan’s FTSE MIB is above parity, as is Paris’ CAC 40. Further back the DAX 40 of Frankfurt and the IBEX 35 of Madrid, while the FT-SE 100 of London travels at a slightly better pace.

Investors are snubbing the performance of Wall Street, which instead closed on the eve of a marked decline, especially on the side of tech stocks (-1.47% on the Nasdaq). Moreover, investors fear that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise rates, a belief that has also pushed government bond yields higher: the two-year Treasury has gained almost six basis points, reaching 4.445%. In the meantime, expectations are rising for the American report on the job market for Decemberwhich will be published today.

In Milan eyes on Stellantis and St, Tim observes special

In Piazza Affari, all eyes will be on Stellantis, after the news that has emerged in recent days, with the CEO, Carlos Tavares, flying to Las Vegas for CES 2023. The manager has traced the group’s path to produce electric cars and hoped for a intervention of European governments to support end consumers to urge the transition to electrification. Stmicroelectronics remains on the spot, affected by the worse than expected fourth quarter data from Samsung Electronis. Furthermore, Telecom Italia remains under scrutiny, while a thousand rumors are being chased about the solutions that will be adopted to bring the network under the state hat.

Stable spread just above 200 points

Stable trend for the BTp/Bund spread. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (IsinIT0005494239) and the same German maturity is indicated at 202 basis points, unchanged compared to the previous day’s reference. The yield of the 10-year benchmark BTP shows a fractional decrease, indicated at 4.30% from 4.32% of the closing on the eve.

Euro little moved, oil up and gas down

On the foreign exchange front, the euro is traded at 1.0513 dollars, quite in line with the previous day’s values ​​(1.0525 dollars at the close). The currency also changes hands at 141 yen (140.64), while the dollar/yen exchange rate is at 134.12 (133.58). Oil is up slightly: February’s WTI gains 0.3% to 73.89 dollars a barrel, March’s North Sea Brent gains 0.2% to 78.89 dollars a barrel . Finally, gas returns to fall: the February future is back below 70 euros per megawatt hour, exactly 69.5 euros, marking a drop of 4%.

Tokyo up despite Wall Street misstep

The Tokyo Stock Exchange ends the last session of the week with a plus sign, despite the correction of the US equity indices, supported by the devaluation of the yen which once again gives impetus to the stocks that most depend on the sustainability of exports. The reference Nikkei index increases by 0.59%, to 25,973.85, with an increase of 153 points. Expectations of a new monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve contribute to the weakening of the Japanese currency – in the process of retreat from the highs in 7 months on the dollar, at 134, and on the euro just above 141.