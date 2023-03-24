Home Business Stock exchanges, fears about banks return. Europe in red
Stock exchanges, fears about banks return. Europe in red

Stock exchanges, fears about banks return. Europe in red

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – They move down the European stock exchanges in the wake of Asian stock markets, weighed down by the negative performance of the financial sector. Concerns about economic growth and the stability of the banking system have returned to the fore, despite the reassurances received from overseas by the Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, who said the emergency aid plan to guarantee customers’ deposits of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, the two banks closed two weeks ago, could also be guaranteed in the future to other banks if necessary. On the day of the EU Council, the case of the two German banks weighed on the mood of the markets and brought the ugliness back on the credit sector. Yesterday, breaking a real taboo, they announced that they will not exercise the call option envisaged by one of their AT1 bonds. A move which, after that of Credit Suisse (over 16 billion of this category of bonds was cancelled), creates new concerns among investors. Also, according to reports from the agency Bloomberg Credit Suisse and UBS were among the banks yesterday evening that the US Justice Department was investigating whether or not they helped Russian oligarchs evade sanctions. Thus the FTSE MIB in Milan, the CAC 40 in Paris and the DAX 40 in Frankfurt moved down.

FTSE Mib Stock Exchange performance

Banks hit by sales, pharmaceuticals are saved

Piazza Affari is affected by the weight of the banks, which are once again under the fire of sales, Unicredit, Banco Bpm, Banca Pop Er, Banca Mps and Intesa Sanpaolo are down. Pharmaceutical stocks such as Recordati and Diasorin resist. Stmicroelectronics was down after announcing that the company would distribute a cash dividend of $0.24 per common share, in line with the previous year. Among the stocks in the red also those of the auto and oil sectors.

Stable spread at 186 points, yields at 3.99%

Favorable start for the prices of government bonds traded on the Mts telematic secondary. There is a general appreciation that concerns all the sovereign bonds of the Eurozone and the spread between BTp and Bund is confirmed at the levels of Thursday’s final. The yield differential between the ten-year Italian benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity is therefore indicated at 186 points, the same level indicated at the closing. The appreciation of the prices causes a drop in yields with the Italian 10-year bond indicated at 3.99% from 4.04% on the previous day.

Trend of the Btp / Bund spread

Find out more

Euro is back below 1.08 dollars, oil and gas are down

On the foreign exchange market, the euro changed hands at 1.078 dollars (closing yesterday at 1.089 dollars) and 140.24 yen (142.565), while the dollar/yen ratio was 129.982 (130.998). Crude oil is weak: the May delivery contract on Brent in the North Sea loses 0.8% to 75.3 dollars a barrel and that of the same expiry on the WTI is down by 0.85% to 69.37 dollars a barrel . In Amsterdam, gas, the April contract, dropped by 1.5% settling at 42.5 euros.

