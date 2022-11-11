Strong market reaction to the greater-than-expected slowdown in US inflation. In October, the consumer price index slowed to + 7.7% yoy from 8.2% (consensus was 7.9%), while the core index slowed from 6.6% to 6.3% (consensus was 6.5%). These findings fuel hopes of an early end to the Fed’s current round of interest rate hikes.
Overseas, very substantial increases for tech with + 3.7% for the Nasdaq futures and + 3.2% for the S&P 500 futures. daily by approximately 2%.
