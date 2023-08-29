Stock exchanges, for the final Europe along with Wall Street. Piazza Affari closes at +1.2%

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock markets closed at the highs for the day, thanks to the extension of Wall Street, after the rises of the day before and last Friday. The positive trend triggered by the measure that provides for a reduction in stamp duties on equity transactions in China therefore continues, with mining and insurance stocks driving gains. The bets on less restrictive monetary policies favor purchases. The FTSE MIB of Milan, the CAC 40 of Paris and the DAX 30 of Frankfurt closed higher. Also in positive territory are the Madrid IBEX 35, the Amsterdam AEX and, above all, the London FT-SE 100, which returned to trading after the break on the eve for a bank holiday and after data showed the food inflation fell to a year-low in August.

Wall Street improves after jobs data

Wall Street consolidates the increase after the data on job vacancies in July, lower than expected and at their lowest since March 2021 which show some fragility in the labor market, fueling expectations for the end of the cycle of rate hikes by the Fed. Also, in August, Americans are proving to be less optimistic about the economy than in the previous month. The confidence index drawn up monthly by the Conference Board fell from 117 in July to 106.1 points, against expectations for a figure of 116 points.

All eyes are on the macro picture: the countdown has already begun for the numbers on GDP, arriving on Wednesday, and on the August labor market, scheduled for Friday. Furthermore, during the week, data on the trend of personal income and consumer spending are also expected, as well as that on manufacturing. On Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation was still too high and more interest rate hikes may be needed.

Focus on Tim after double CdM decree, sprint oil stocks

In Piazza Affari, eyes focused on Telecom Italia, with shares that had already moved up by more than 3% on Monday. The Council of Ministers has passed a double decree to give the Mef a 2.2 billion dowry to take over up to 20% of the fixed network. The road to the spin-off of the asset, however, is still long and perhaps impervious, considering the position of Vivendi, which could oppose the operation at the shareholders’ meeting. At the head of the list Erg and Stmicroelectronics in line with the techs, at the bottom Nexi. After having changed direction several times, all the banks were positive, with Unicredit and Banca Mps among the best, followed by Banco Bpm and Banca Pop Er. Well tuned utilities and oil stocks. Outside the main basket, Brunello Cucinelli closed the session with a sharp rise, awaiting the half-yearly report which was released on closed markets. The company closed the six months with a 32% increase to 66.7 million in net profit in the first half. The sales estimate for 2023 (+19%) has been revised to the top of the previous range.

Spread down to 164 points

Closing down slightly due to the spread between BTp and Bund. At the end of the session, the yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the German bond of the same duration stood at 164 basis points, two less than yesterday’s closing level. More significant drop for the yield of the ten-year benchmark BTP which closed trading at 4.15% from 4.22% on the previous day.