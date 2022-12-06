Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock markets worsened in the afternoon in the wake of weak Wall Street. The markets are still hostage to the uncertainties about the next moves of the Federal Reserveafter the better-than-expected figure on the US service sector it has led investors to revise upwards the forecasts on what the maximum level of interest rates will be reached at the end of the tightening. On the central bank front, the Australian one raised rates by 25 basis points as expected, leaving room for flexibility for future decisions, while in the US swap contracts now indicate the expectation that the rate peak will be above 5% at mid 2023.

In Milan Erg in the spotlight. Juventus are weak

Among the Milanese stocks with the largest capitalization, Erg rose thanks to the positive opinion of Intesa Sanpaolo analysts, who believe that the stock has already fully discounted the uncertainties related to the tax on extra profits and the European cap on the price of energy. Leonardo, Hera and Generali are also doing well, while Diasorin, Finecobank and Saipem are in the red. In the rest of the list, Juventus Fc is losing ground after the club formalized the findings made by Deloitte’s auditors on the financial statements and stressed that they did not share their assessments. In Paris, Essilorluxottica gains after the announcement of the partnership for the production and distribution of Swarovski eyewear.

Euro is back below 1.05 dollars

On the currency side, the euro falls below the threshold of 1.05 dollars, reconquered in the last session when it reached its highest level since June, closing at 1.0518. The yen was weak, with the single currency indicated at 143.99 yen (143.38), while the dollar/yen ratio was at 137.31 (136.37).

Oil down after the volatile session on the eve

After the initial rise, Brent prices have taken the downward path, as also happened in the previous session when they had lost more than 3 percent. “Interestingly, this weakness is emerging in conjunction with the entry into force of the G7 price cap on Russian oil,” ActivTrades analysts say. The measure, which some feared would destabilize the market, has not yet produced the expected effects, the experts note. Traders are still assessing the true impact of the price top on the markets, and meanwhile other factors continue to dictate the action of price action on crude oil. «Among these – analysts say – we can include the expectations of a further monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve. In fact, the US PMI data revealed that the country’s economy is still solid, and this could create space for further interest rate hikes that would further downgrade the short and medium-term growth prospects; a scenario that would lead to a drop in oil demand.

Already looking to next week’s Fed meeting

Investors are already looking to next week, when the FOMC, the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy arm, meets: after four consecutive interest rate hikes of 75 basis points, expectations are for a 50 basis point hike. However, a US jobs report released on Friday showed that 263,000 jobs were created in November (excluding the agricultural sector) compared to the previous month, while analysts expected an increase of 200,000. Now, investors worry that the Federal Reserve may change its mind given the strength of the job market.