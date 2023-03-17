EU stock markets close nervously, tension on bank stocks

Swiss credit still keeps them in check European stock exchanges. Milan, after an initial phase with a good rise, closed down, in line with the other main European lists. The Ftse Mib index lost 1.64% to 25,494 points. The ‘frost’ in Piazza Affari arrived with the new thud of Credit Suisse which once again terrified the markets that had reared their heads after the rescue plan put in place for First Republic Bank in the United States and the ‘life preserver’ launched in Switzerland at Credit Suisse.

Suffering was of course the reference sector, the banking sector, with Unicredit which lost 3.21%, Bper -3.17%, Intesa -1.67%. Fineco was also bad -4.29% and, among the insurance companies, Generali (-1.48%). The industrialists are also under pressure with Iveco which lost 4.33%, Cnh -2.26%, Leonardo -2.93% and Stellantis at 1.26%.

Sales also on Tim which is set back by 4.20%. – Among the few positive stocks, Saipem, which gained 2.49%, again in the wake of the Morgan Stanley report, raised its recommendation to overweight from equalweight on the stock

The spread between 10-year BTPs and Bund counterparts Germans closed higher at 194 points, after opening this morning at 190. Italian bond yields fell just above 4%, to 4.049%, as investors digested the ECB’s interest rate hike and continued to monitor risks of a potential crisis for European banks.

The euro, on the other hand, closed slightly higher above 1.06 dollars after the ECB’s decision to raise the reference rate by 50 basis points, continuing its fight to tame inflation. The single currency changed hands at 1.0655 dollars (+0.42%) and also lost ground (-0.75%) against the Japanese currency at 140.74. The dollar retreated against the yen to 132.09. The greenback lost ground as authorities and banks moved to ease tensions on the financial system, thus sapping safe-haven currencies.

Subscribe to the newsletter

