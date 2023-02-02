Amplifon, Stmicroelectronics and Interpump are also popular. Eni, on the other hand, was weak, as were the other oil companies, while the market wonders about the rumors according to which the company is studying the sale of a stake in the subsidiary Plenitude before the IPO. Down instead i banking securities i after the announcements of the European Central Bank on rates.

Saras down after placement of 3.75% by BofA

Saras shares fell in Piazza Affari after the placement on the market by the BofA Sec of a package of 3.75% at 1.54 euros per share, 7% less than the closing date on the eve. The package derives from a collar contract on 5% of the Saras capital that Angelo Moratti’s Angel Capital Management (10% shareholder) concluded with the BofA for a loan of 66 million euro.

BTPs, strong purchases after the ECB: 10-year yield at 3.89%

Sharp drop in Eurozone bond yields after the decisions of the ECB and the words of President Christine Lagarde, with the markets seeing the peak of the rate hike approaching. The spread between BTp and Bund is also decreasing. On the secondary Mts of government bonds, the new ten-year Italian benchmark (Isin IT0005518128), which had opened up at 197 points, in fact closed the session down by 183 points, from 187 at yesterday’s closing, referring to the previous benchmark stock . The Italian 10-year yield collapsed to 3.89%, from 4.16% yesterday (it was above 4.2% in the middle of the session). The yields of all the other bonds in the Eurozone were also down sharply, with the Bund closing at 2.06%, from 2.25% at the opening.

The euro weakens after the ECB and returns below 1.097

Euro/dollar swings: after a morning of weakness for the dollar, with the euro reaching a maximum of 1.102 dollars, the European currency returned to losing ground up to 1.097 after the ECB decision. During the night the exchange rate had exceeded 1.10.