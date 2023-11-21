Stock exchanges, Piazza Affari black shirt in Europe ballasted by the banks

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock markets are moving cautiously while investors come to terms with the future choices of the Fed, whose monetary tightening is coming to an end thanks to the drop in inflation (as evidenced by the rally on Wall Street) . But in Milan all eyes are on MPS after the blitz of the Ministry of Economy which closed the sale of 25% of the capital in a flash operation for a proceeds of 920 million for the State. A move that could suddenly restart the banking risk.

Also expected during the day are Christine Lagarde’s (ECB) speech and, with the markets closed, the minutes of the latest policy meeting of the Federal Reserve, from which investors hope to obtain indications on the fate of interest rates.

The FTSE MIB of Milan, the CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 30 of Frankfurt, the AEX of Amsterdam and the IBEX 35 of Madrid move below parity

Future in calo a Wall Street

Futures point to a slightly lower open on Wall Street. We await the quarterly reports of the retail sector and Nvidia, the data on home sales and the minutes of the latest Fed meeting. The focus remains on the tech sector and the Microsoft/OpenAI saga, with Sam Altman, fired from the start-up, at the centre. up and immediately hired by the Redmond giant; a move which, on the eve, guaranteed Microsoft’s stock an increase of over 2% and yet another record close in the last two weeks. In the premarket, Microsoft shares lost 0.6%. Revenues and profits on the rise and above expectations, however, for the Dick’s Sporting Goods chain, which has thus raised its guidance for the entire year, after having previously decided to cut the outlook due to thefts. In the premarket, its shares gained more than 8%. After the closing of the markets, waiting for the publication of the quarterly of Nvidia, one of the companies that is benefiting most from the artificial intelligence boom, since the beginning of the year, the stock has gained 245% so far, while in the premarket it is decline of 0.3%. According to experts, the company will report revenues rising by 170%. Moving on to the Fed, another increase in interest rates is practically ruled out by analysts, who instead believe a first cut is possible as early as March, exactly two years after the start of the cycle of increases. As for existing home sales, analysts expect a decline of 1.5% in October, to a 13-year low.

In Piazza Affari the banks are down with MPS

In the meantime, the banking risk does not “light up” Piazza Affari for now. Banca Mps, which did not make a price at the start, then opened at -5%, thus aligning itself with the sale value of the MEF package (equal to 2.92 euros per share). In Piazza Affari it is in fact Rocca Salimbeni’s big day, amid swirls of rumors about possible M&A, Mef-EU negotiations for the timing of exit from the capital and hypotheses of a return to the dividend sooner than expected. Also down are Banco Bpm, which some would like to marry with the Sienese institution, and Unicredit which has come close to a marriage in the past. Sales also on Saipem, after the announcement on the eve of a 200 million buyback on some bonds, and Telecom Italia, in the wake of the other European telecommunications companies, while for analysts Open Fiber’s debt could accelerate a possible integration between the two networks and thus trigger the earn-outs relating to the KKR offer. Among the few to save themselves were Banca Mediolanum, A2a and Erg.

