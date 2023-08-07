Home » Stock exchanges: Piazza Affari closes the session below parity (-0.14%)
Stock exchanges: Piazza Affari closes the session below parity (-0.14%)

There was little movement in the session for Piazza Affari, which does not stray too far from parity with -0.14%, at 28,547.61 points.

The best stock in today’s session is undoubtedly Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena with a +10% to 2.7 euros per share. Dragged upwards following the publication of the accounts for the first half and the prospect of reaching one billion in profits this year and the return of the dividend on 2024 results. Leonardo was also positive (+3%) at 13.3 euros per share followed by Banco BPM with a +2.4% to 4.4 euros per share and Unicredit with a modest (+1.2%) to 22.6 euros per share.

At the bottom of the Milanese list we see Interpump, which sold 3% thus reaching 45 euros per share, a negative sign also for Iveco with -3% to 9.4 euros. Followed by Hera and Erg, both lost 2%.

