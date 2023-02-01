Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock markets barely moved on the day of the Fed. More than the decision of the US central bank itself (a 25 basis point rate hike appears to be taken for granted), the market is waiting to understand from the words of President Jerome Powell what the trajectory of the monetary policy from here on out. Tomorrow it will then be the turn of the Boe and the ECB to complete the two-day meeting of the central banks, which attracts the attention of investors while the quarterly reporting season also continues. On the macro front, Tuesday the data on US labor costs made many investors bet on a cooling of inflation, fueling expectations for a softer stance from the Fed. During the day, the ADP report on employment in the private sector arrived from overseas, which precedes the expected data on unemployment, and the manufacturing ISM.

Returning to the lists, the best performance is that of the FTSE MIB of Piazza Affari, which is still gaining ground behind the banks. New purchases on UniCredit after record profits and the increase in the payout, but Intesa Sanpaolo stands out above all, which on Friday will lift the veil on the 2022 accounts.

Euro strengthening, oil without shocks

In the foreign exchange market, the euro strengthened to $1.0881 from $1.0850 at Tuesday’s close. The single currency is also worth 141.67 yen (from 141.11), while the dollar/yen ratio is 130.21 (from 130.01). On the energy front, on the day of the meeting of OPEC and US stocks, the price of oil showed little movement: the April future on the WTI recorded +0.18% at 79.31 dollars a barrel, while the March delivery for Brent dropped 0.12% to 85.36 dollars. The price of natural gas in Amsterdam fell by 1.3% to 56.6 euros per megawatt hour.

Tokyo cautious ahead of central banks

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed almost stable. Indeed, initial optimism gradually gave way to renewed caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision expected today. Notably, the flagship Nikkei index was unchanged (+0.07% to 27,346.88 points) while the broader Topix index fell slightly (-0.15% to 1,972.23 points). Like on Wall Street the day before, investors in Tokyo initially welcomed the new sign of slowing inflation in the US and resumed hoping for a pause in Fed rate hikes this spring, or even a cut in the second half of the year. Subsequently, the climate of expectation and uncertainty before the decision of the US central bank prevailed.