European stock exchanges open down while waiting for the ECB

Bank stocks sink Piazza Affari, still frightened by the case of the Silicon Valley Bank and by the new rate hikes in view of the ECB (tomorrow) and the Fed (next week). The Ftse Mib lost 3.6% in the middle of the day. After a flurry of volatility auction suspensions, major banking stocks have returned to trading. Unicredit, the worst on the list, loses 7.52%. Followed by Finecobank (6.28%), Banco Bpm (-6%) and Intesa Sanpaolo (-5.3%). Mps also declined, losing 6.62%, Bper losing 5.09% and Mediobanca -3.99%.

Credit Suisse: -22% on the Stock Exchange with Saudi shareholders’ position

Credit Suisse collapses on the stock market after the position of the largest shareholder Saudi National Bank which excluded the possibility of providing financial support in case of further requests for liquidity. The title of the Swiss bank drops 22% to 1.74 francs.

Credit Suisse: insolvency certificates towards one thousand

Credit Suisse credit default swap certificates are approaching the critical threshold of one thousand points, which indicates a serious danger to the business continuity of the group. In particular, the one-year certificates rose yesterday to 835.9 basis points, according to the Cmaq platform, on the all-time highs, and are worth 18 times the similar derivative securities of the rival Ubs and about 9 times those of Deutsche Bank.

The Milan Stock Exchange slows down again, in line with other European lists. Markets are eyeing the next ECB meeting scheduled for tomorrow as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank remains in the spotlight. The Ftse Mib dropped 2.1% to 26,210 points.

In mid-morning, the Stoxx 600 area index fell by 1.6%, weighed down by the banks (-4.1%). Among the main price lists, Paris (-2.2%), Madrid (-2.5%), Frankfurt (-1.7%) and London (-1.5%) are in sharp decline. On the currency front, the euro fell to 1.0671 against the dollar.

Declining opening for the main Stock Exchanges European Union pending the ECB directive of tomorrow who will have to decide a new increase in interest rates. The alarm over the Silicon Valley Bank crash has ended (for now), yesterday the stock market returned abundantly positive, negative start to the day in Piazza Affari. After the first trades, the Ftse Mib index dropped 0.47% to 26,674 points.

BTp: spread drops to 183 points at the start, ten-year yield rises to 4.32%

By mid-morning, the spread between the BTP and the Bund rose to 192 points, with the Italian 10-year rate at 4.2%. Start of decline for the spread between BTp and Bund in a context of a general increase in the yields of government bonds in the Eurozone. Initially, BTPs do better than their German counterparts and this leads to a narrowing of the yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the Bund, which stands at 183 basis points from the 185 points of the previous benchmark. On the other hand, the yield of the 10-year benchmark BTP rose, worth 4.32% at the start from 4.30% of yesterday’s last reference.

