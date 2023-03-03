Listen to the audio version of the article

Positive start for the European Stock Exchanges, encouraged by accommodating words of the president of the Atlanta Fed, Raphael Bostic, which also pushed Wall Street higher yesterday. The banker spoke in favor of “slow and steady” rate hikes of a quarter of a point to limit the risks to the economy. In addition, expectations are rising for the definition of growth targets for the Chinese economy, which will be disclosed following the annual session of Parliament on Sunday, also called to elect who will occupy key posts in the People’s Republic. In the meantime, the European stock markets were unscathed by the inflation data released the day before, which in February, despite falling to 8.5% per annum, was above expectations. In the meantime, the trend in producer prices bodes well. The FTSE MIB boasts the best performance in Europe with an increase of over 1%, while the spread is around 184 points and the yield on ten-year BTPs drops to 4.56%.

European economic activity is running, producer prices are falling

On the macro front, it was announced today that services activity in Italy, France and Germany improved in February, confirming its expansion. Even in the Eurozone, the PMI services index rose to 52.7 points, from the 50.8 points recorded in January. The European composite index instead rose to 52 points from 50.3 points in January, reaching the maximum of the last 8 months. According to Markit, which calculates the indices: «Eurozone private sector economic activity recorded growth for the second consecutive month in February, accelerating expansion to the fastest rate in eight months thanks to a newfound stability in manufacturing production and the increase in tertiary activity. In detail, the flow of new orders has increased for the first time since May 2022 thanks to the growth in customer activity which, as reported by the survey sample, has strengthened the basic demand». Eurostat also announced that in January industrial production prices in the euro area fell by 2.8% compared to December; in the EU by 2.2%. In December, they had increased by 1.1% and 1.2% respectively. Compared to a year before +15% and +16.4%. In Italy, meanwhile, Istat has certified that in the fourth quarter of 2022 GDP improved by 1.4% every year. The acquired change in GDP for 2023 at this point is +0.4%.

Inwit runs in Milan, Prysmian and Stellantis are also in evidence

The Prysmian companies stood out in Piazza Affari after the company announced two orders worth a total of 1.8 billion in the Netherlands. The Stellantis are well established, on the wave of the favorable opinion of the Rbc. The Royal Bank of Canada has raised the recommendation to “Outperform” and believes that the automaker is the preferred “mass-market” manufacturer. Operating margins, in fact, are “much better” than those of competitors such as Ford and GM. For the Italian-French company, the news is also positive that the ambassadors of the states to the European Union have decided to postpone the adoption of the regulation on CO2 emissions for new cars and vans from 7 March to a forthcoming Council without setting a date. The best of the Ftse Mib are the Inwit, awarded after the accounts. Stmicroelectronics raises its head after the slip of the day before, caused by the announcement that Tesla, thanks to improvements in the design of the powertrain, believes it will be able to reduce the consumption of silicon carbide (SiC) per vehicle in the future. News that the day before made St’s shares capitulate, considering that the company sees Tesla among its top 10 customers. Outside the main basket, Salvatore Ferragamos are weak, after the disappointing accounts of 2022, with profits down on 19 .5% to 65 million euros. On the other hand, after the announcement of new contracts with the Norwegian Edda Wind, Fincantieri are running for about 250 million euros.

Euro above 1.06, oil firm, gas down

On the foreign exchange market, the euro rose above 1.06 dollars and was worth 1.0612 from 1.0595 at yesterday’s close. The single currency is also indicated at 144.89 yen (from 144.90), while the dollar/yen cross is at 136.41 (from 136.70). On parity, the price of oil: Brent in May is at 84.62 dollars a barrel (-0.15%), while WTI in April is at 78.12 dollars (-0.05%). Natural gas down 1.2% to 46.2 euros per megawatt hour.