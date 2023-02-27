Home Business Stock exchanges, the EU tries to rebound after the knockout: Anima and Tenaris shine in Milan
The European stock exchanges they press the accelerator and, just under half an hour after the start of trading, in almost all the markets the indices show growth of over one percentage point. Milano the most toned is confirmed, with the index finger Ftse Mib which reaches 1.35%. TO Business Square it’s bright this morning Anima: after the acquisition of 80% of Castello, the stock began to grow and advanced by 1.83%. Well too Paris (+1,12%) e Frankfurt (+1.08%); slightly less toned London, which marks a share of +0.80%. Recession fears linger in the background, after data showed China‘s preferred inflation gauge Fed it rose more-than-expected in January, giving the US central bank more leeway to continue raising interest rates.

In particular, it shines on the Milanese price list Tenaris to +2.2%. Well among the energy also Eni +1,27%, Erg +0,66%, Snam +0,77%, Enel +1.11%, Terna +0.72%, A2a +0.72%, Hera +0.88%, Italgas +0.84%. Banks were also in the spotlight with Finecobank and Banca Generali at +1.93% and 1.42% respectively, Bper Banca +2.06%, Intesa Sp +0.84%, Banca Mediolanum +1.06%. In the sectore atutomotive, Cnh Industrial +1.42%, Stellantis +0.29%, Iveco +0.43%, Ferrari +0.53%. Strong losses instead for Saipema -3,46%. Spread in lieve calo at the start of the week: the differential between the BTPs and the German Bunds stands at 181 basis points, compared to 183 at the end of Friday. Our 10-year yield is 4.28%.

