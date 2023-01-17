Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The slowdown of the Chinese economy, which grew at its slowest pace in 40 years in 2022, advises investors to be cautious and risks stalling the rally in global stock markets, which have so far posted their best start to the year in 2023 since 1988. The European indices are thus below parity, with the Milanese FTSE MIB down by less than half a point. The Stock Exchanges are awaiting new indications from the US quarterly reports, to evaluate the prospects of the American economy and the possible next moves of the central banks. Among the main shares of Piazza Affari, the purchases reward Leonardo – Finmeccanica, Telecom Italia and Tenaris, while Finecobank remains behind.

On the macro front, as mentioned in China, GDP growth was zero in the fourth quarter and 3% in the whole of 2022, the second worst performance since the 1970s due to the impact of the anti-Covid restrictions. Industrial production also slowed in December, retail sales fell. In Europe, positive signals from German inflation as well as from the Zew index on economic expectations.

Still good for Tim after de Puyfontaine’s exit from the board of directors

Returning to the Ftse Mib titles, Tim is still in great shape. The purchases took place on Monday after the news of the resignation of the CEO of Vivendi Arnaud de Puyfontaine from Tim’s board of directors, a factor that according to analysts could simplify the negotiations with CDP on the network for the sale of NetCo. «With the exit of Vivendi from Tim’s board of directors, one of the factors of complexity that characterized the negotiations on the network in recent months disappears, and this should be reflected in an acceleration of the confrontation between Cdp and Tim and funds on the sale of NetCo, while the proportional spin-off scenario so far particularly supported by Vivendi and not without critical issues should lose share», underline the analysts of Intermonte.

Well Leonardo stands out: to give the “the” to the purchases the positive judgments of the analysts according to which the stock is undervalued and has ample room for growth. Goldman Sachs analysts in a report published this morning raised the judgment to buy from the previous neutral and the target price to 11.7 euros with an upside of 42%.

In Paris, Lvmh sets a record, worth 400 billion

In Paris, meanwhile, Lvmh reached a new record, exceeding the threshold of 400 billion in capitalization for the first time. The title of the luxury giant rose to an all-time high of 795.70 euros at the start, before falling back. Since the beginning of the year, Lvmh’s share has risen by 16% and by 24% in the last three months. Like other players in the luxury sector, a sector heavily exposed to China, Lvmh benefits from the abolition of the restrictions related to Covid in the country, which give hope for the recovery of the second world economy, after the sharp slowdown of 2022, also certified by the data released today.