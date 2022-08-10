Home Business Stock exchanges today 10 August: waiting for the US inflation data
MILANO – European stock exchanges toast to US inflation data. In July, prices recorded an annual growth of 8.5% against the 8.7% expected, with a deceleration compared to 9.1% in July. On a monthly basis, growth is zero, compared to an expected + 0.2% and + 1.3% recorded in June. The slowdown could lead the Fed to a more cautious stance on taxins and in fact the EU lists all take a decidedly positive turn in the middle of the day, with Milano rising by 0.96%

Upward opening for the gas natural on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Futures contracts for the month of September recorded an increase of 0.94% to 194 euros per MWh

Euro little moved

Little opening for the euro. The single European currency stands at 1.0206 dollars (-0.04%). Euro / yen at 137.83. Dollar down against the yen at 135.04

