MILANO – US inflation under the spotlight, in particular the “core” figure which excludes the more volatile components, to verify that it is actually on the way to a cooling down. An expected figure of 5.7% would still be well above the indications of the Federal Reserve, and would justify a still restrictive position by the American Central Bank, but on the other hand it would signal a moderation in the annual change and therefore would give the markets the opportunity to pull the breath. From Pimco, the expectation is for the confirmation of “a further step back in the Fed’s pace of tightening. After the 50 basis points (bp) hike in the December meeting, we expect the Fed to move to hikes of 25 bp at the beginning of February, to then stop at around 5%.Our forecast – analysts Wilding and Boxer wrote on the eve – indicates that inflation and labor market data will moderate/weaken to such an extent as to push the Fed to opt for pause before May meeting. However, Fed officials appear to expect hikes through May to bring the Fed Funds rate to just above 5%.

On the eastern shore of the Atlantic, the ECB bulletin recalls that according to the Eurotower, interest rates “still have to increase significantly at a constant rate”.

Tokyo closes flat, wait for futures indications. Also pay attention to the currency: according to some, the inflation data could give a new boost to the euro which could test the 1.1 dollar level after reaching the lows of 95 cents in November.