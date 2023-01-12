MILANO – US inflation under the spotlight, in particular the “core” figure which excludes the more volatile components, to verify that it is actually on the way to a cooling down. An expected figure of 5.7% would still be well above the indications of the Federal Reserve, and would justify a still restrictive position by the American Central Bank, but on the other hand it would signal a moderation in the annual change and therefore would give the markets the opportunity to pull the breath. From Pimco, the expectation is for the confirmation of “a further step back in the Fed’s pace of tightening. After the 50 basis points (bp) hike in the December meeting, we expect the Fed to move to hikes of 25 bp at the beginning of February, to then stop at around 5%.Our forecast – analysts Wilding and Boxer wrote on the eve – indicates that inflation and labor market data will moderate/weaken to such an extent as to push the Fed to opt for pause before May meeting. However, Fed officials appear to expect hikes through May to bring the Fed Funds rate to just above 5%.
On the eastern shore of the Atlantic, the ECB bulletin recalls that according to the Eurotower, interest rates “still have to increase significantly at a constant rate”.
Tokyo closes flat, wait for futures indications. Also pay attention to the currency: according to some, the inflation data could give a new boost to the euro which could test the 1.1 dollar level after reaching the lows of 95 cents in November.
ECB, “rates still need to rise significantly”
Tokyo closes flat (+0.01%) waiting for US prices
Milan ahead in a positive way
The Milan Stock Exchange strengthens after the ECB bulletin and awaiting the inflation data in the United States. According to the latest projections by ECB technicians, “a possible recession” in the euro area “would be relatively short-lived and minor”. In mid-morning, the Ftse Mib rose by 0.81% to 25,754 points.
ECB, “measures against energy decline are targeted and temporary”
“Fiscal measures aimed at protecting the economy from the impact of high energy prices should be temporary, targeted and shaped in order to preserve incentives to consume less energy.” This is what the ECB experts write in the economic bulletin, underlining how “if the measures do not satisfy these criteria, they could probably exacerbate inflationary pressures, making a stronger monetary policy response necessary”. Furthermore, in line with the EU’s economic governance framework, “fiscal policies should be oriented towards making the euro area economy more productive and gradually lowering the high level of public debt”.
According to the ECB, “interest rates must still increase significantly at a constant rate to reach sufficiently restrictive levels to ensure a timely return of inflation to the 2% objective in the medium term”. The central bank writes it in the Bulletin, accounting for the decisions of the Governing Council of 15 December, and confirming that from March the portfolio of bonds purchased over the years with the ‘App’ program “will be reduced at a measured and predictable pace” equal, on average, to 15 billion euros per month until the end of the second quarter of 2023 and which will then be determined over time.
ECB spreads down despite rate hike
In the period between September and mid-December 2022, amid expectations of a more marked tightening of monetary policy, “longer-term interest rates grew, overall, only slightly” and “spreads on government bonds narrowed” . This was noted by the ECB in an analysis of financial market trends in the Economic Bulletin, which focuses on the performance of Italy and Greece, which seems to contradict those who feared a sharp rise in spreads between announcements of rate hikes and the dismantling of Qe. “The spreads on ten-year Italian and Greek government bonds – notes the document – have fallen, respectively, by 18 and 22 basis points”.
ECB: “Winter recession possible, but mild”
The euro area economy, in the fourth quarter of 2022 and in the first quarter of 2023, “could suffer a contraction due to the energy crisis, high uncertainty, the weakening of global economic activity and more restrictive financing conditions” and with risks “oriented to the downside”, but “any recession would be relatively short and mild”. The ECB writes it in the Economic Bulletin, which on the other hand notes “positive signals” from employment which increased by 0.3% in the third quarter, and from unemployment to a new all-time low of 6.5% in October. “Price pressures remain strong in all sectors”, notes the ECB.
Less tension on European bonds, the Italian 10-year bond below 4%
Tension on sovereign bonds in the Eurozone is easing, according to some observers also due to Scholz’s openness to joint EU financing of companies against the American subsidy program for the green transition. The spread between Italian BTPs and their German Bund counterparts is decreasing. The differential stands at 184 points and the yield on ten-year bonds falls below 4% to 3.976%.
European stock markets open higher
The European stock markets open higher awaiting the data on US inflation and the indications that will arrive from the ECB’s monthly bulletin. The December US consumer price report will be closely monitored for the implications on Federal Reserve policy, which has been pursuing aggressive tightening for months in an attempt to curb the price run. Markets are hoping the figures show a further slowdown in price increases. The Paris Cac 40 index rises by 0.40% to 6,951.92 points, the Frankfurt Dax 30 registers an increase of 1.17% to 14,947.91 points and the London FTSE 100 increases by 0.36 % to 7,752.21 points. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib advanced by 0.29% to 25,613 points.
Wall Street, futures at the window
Little moving futures on Wall Street waiting for the inflation report. Markets are hoping the figures show a further slowdown in price increases. A figure that will be carefully monitored for its implications on the Federal Reserve’s policy, which for months has been pursuing an aggressive line in the trend of rate hikes in an attempt to curb the price race. Dow Jones futures are up +0.1%, Nasdaq futures are up +0.04% and S&P 500 futures are up 0.05%.
China, +1.8% inflation in December
In December, China recorded inflation up 1.8% on an annual basis, in line with forecasts, but recovering from 1.6% in November, equal to the lowest level in the last eight months. According to data released by the National Statistics Office, the phenomenon reflects the rapid recovery in prices in the food sector, despite weak domestic demand penalized by the surge in Covid-19 cases, the most powerful and widest since the Wuhan crisis at the beginning 2020, which is putting the stability of the economy at risk.
Contrasted oil
Oil prices mixed in Asian markets after surprise increase in US crude weekly inventories. Futures on WTI rose by 0.18% to 77.55 dollars a barrel while those on Brent dropped 0.11% to 82.61 dollars a barrel.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed with little movement awaiting key data on US inflation. The reference index Nikkei 225 records a +0.01% to 26,449.82 points. Markets are hoping the figures show a further slowdown in price increases. The data will be closely monitored for its implications on the Federal Reserve’s policy, which for months has pursued an aggressive line in the trend of rate hikes in an attempt to curb the price race.
Contrasted price lists in Asia
The main Asian stock exchanges are proceeding weak and mixed awaiting the key data on US inflation. The Shanghai Composite Index scores -0.01% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index drops 0.30% as traders bet on data expected from the US in the hope that it will confirm a further drop in inflation in December . In Tokyo, the reference index Nikkei closes the session with a +0.01%.
Positive futures in Europe
A positive start is expected for the European stock exchanges awaiting the data on US inflation which will be carefully monitored for the implications on the policy of the Federal Reserve, which has been pursuing an aggressive tightening for months in an attempt to curb the race in prices. Markets are hoping the figures show a further slowdown in price increases. There is also anticipation for the ECB’s monthly bulletin which will be published in the morning and from which new indications on European monetary policy could arrive.
Futures on the Eurostoxx rose by 0.41%, those on the Dax 30 gained 0.36% and those on the FTSE 100 recorded a progress of 0.31%.